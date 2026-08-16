High-level panel set up to tackle road woes in Maha's Chakan industrial belt

The decision was taken in view of the growing number of industrial and commercial establishments in Chakan and adjoining industrial areas, increasing heavy-vehicle movement and population, and the anticipated expansion of industries.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inspects the factory of Blue Energy Motors' EV trucks at Chakan, in Pune, October 16, 2025. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtraX/ANI Photo

The Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee to address road repairs, traffic congestion and management issues in the rapidly expanding Chakan industrial belt in Pune district, and set up a mechanism for time-bound redressal of industrial grievances.

Key Points Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday admitted there were serious infrastructure issues in the Chakan industrial area, and assured that his government was working to resolve them.

The GR noted that new industries and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are coming up in Chakan and Pune district on a large scale, while several cases are pending for necessary approvals and permissions from government departments.

Pune's resident deputy collector has been designated as the member-secretary of the committee and the grievance cell.

The decision was taken in view of the growing number of industrial and commercial establishments in Chakan and adjoining industrial areas, increasing heavy-vehicle movement and population, and the anticipated expansion of industries, according to a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state Planning Department on August 14.

Notably, the owners of at least 20 companies recently stated that they had decided to shift their factories to Khandala due to the severe traffic congestion and inadequate infrastructure in Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday admitted there were serious infrastructure issues in the Chakan industrial area, and assured that his government was working to resolve them. As per the GR, the new committee is headed by the Pune district collector, and the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner is its co-chairperson.

The GR noted that new industries and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are coming up in Chakan and Pune district on a large scale, while several cases are pending for necessary approvals and permissions from government departments.

It said the committee and grievance-redressal mechanism, both headed by the district collector, were to ensure coordinated planning of roads and traffic, faster resolution of infrastructure-related issues and time-bound disposal of pending administrative grievances affecting industries in the region.

Pune's resident deputy collector has been designated as the member-secretary of the committee and the grievance cell.

The government has set a 10-month deadline from the date of the GR for completing the planning, approvals, coordination and actual implementation process.

The committee has been established for strengthening road and traffic systems.

Emphasis will be placed through the committee on effectively resolving traffic congestion and road-related issues, the chief minister's office said in a post on X.

"Against the backdrop of growing industries and GCCs in Pune district, including Chakan, an industry complaint resolution cell is being established in the Pune district collector's office for swift resolution of pending approvals and permissions for industries," it said.

The GR said the poor condition of roads, inadequate carrying capacity, traffic congestion at several locations and lack of coordination among various departments and authorities were adversely affecting traffic movement in the area.

Roads in Chakan are currently under the jurisdiction of several agencies, including the Public Works Department, MIDC, local self-government bodies, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

An integrated approach was necessary as roads and traffic systems under different agencies are interconnected, the GR noted.

The panel will include senior officials from the Pune Zilla Parishad, MIDC, PWD, Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation, PMRDA, Pune Municipal Corporation and MSRDC, besides representatives of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Chakan Industrial Association and other relevant industrial organisations.

It has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive plan covering major roads, routes leading to industrial areas, internal and connecting roads, service roads, major junctions, drainage, footpaths, traffic signals, parking, road safety, heavy-vehicle movement and other supporting infrastructure.

The panel will identify short and long-term works and ensure their coordinated implementation by the departments concerned, as per the GR.

It will also conduct urgent inspections of roads and undertake necessary repairs to remove potholes and address deficiencies.

It will identify major traffic congestion points and formulate immediate and long-term measures covering heavy-vehicle and industrial traffic, parking, junction management, service roads, traffic signals and alternative routes.

The panel will further coordinate on traffic regulation, heavy-vehicle management, parking arrangements, junction improvement, road safety and other traffic-control measures.

Taking into account future industrial expansion and growth in traffic, it will prepare an integrated plan covering road improvements and widening, road safety and traffic management.

The committee has been tasked to regularly review road repairs, measures to ease congestion and implementation of the integrated road plan. Works identified as urgent and high priority by the committee will have to be taken up on a fast-track basis.

The departments concerned have been directed to prepare separate time-bound action plans for works under their jurisdiction and submit regular progress reports to the committee.

The government has also provided for a mechanism to address industrial grievances. Complaints will have to be submitted initially to the department or authority concerned rather than directly to the committee.

They will be recorded department-wise, with directions issued for resolution and progress monitored through a time-bound process, the GR said.