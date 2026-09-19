High drama as another Mamata candidate withdraws, retracts hours later

West Bengal's political landscape is witnessing intense drama as a Trinamool Congress candidate for the Rejinagar by-election dramatically reversed his withdrawal decision following Mamata Banerjee's direct intervention, amidst broader turmoil involving other bypoll candidates and inter-party accusations.

IMAGE: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Kalighat, in Kolkata on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TMC's Rejinagar by-election candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury initially withdrew his nomination, citing worker harassment and difficulty with the new 'footballer' symbol.

Chowdhury reversed his decision within hours after Mamata Banerjee intervened, assuring him of security and directing him to contest the bypoll.

This incident follows the withdrawal of TMC's Nandigram candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee subsequently announced support for Congress's Nandigram candidate Milan Pradhan, who was later arrested.

The political drama includes accusations from TMC against the BJP government of authoritarian tactics, which the BJP has refuted.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mamata Banerjee's party's Rejinagar by-election candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury on Saturday announced his withdrawal from the contest, only to retract his statement within a few hours, and assert he would be in the October 6 poll battle as per the wishes of the supremo.

The development came a day after Banerjee's party's Nandigram by-election nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her candidature following a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Candidate's Initial Withdrawal And Reasons

Chowdhury, a former TMC MLA, told reporters in his Murshidabad home earlier in the day, "It is becoming difficult for me to motivate grassroots workers who have been facing regular harassment.

Also, it is an onerous task to familiarise the electorate with the new 'footballer' symbol in such a short time. In this given situation, last night I informed Mamata di about my decision (not to contest)... Let's see," he said.

Mamata's Intervention And Reversal

However, hours later, Chowdhury, in another hurriedly convened press meet, said, "I will be contesting the bypoll. I have been assured of security by the police after the supremo (Banerjee) intervened... I had a conversation with our party chief, who directed me not to quit the poll fray. I have met officers of the Beldanga police station and they have also assured me and my cadre of security during campaigning."

"I am retracting from my earlier decision. I will see to it that none of our workers faces torture. Even if I have 10 activists, I will win," he added.

Symbol Allotment And Other Bypoll Developments

The Election Commission has allotted the 'footballer' symbol to the Mamata faction of the Trinamool Congress and assigned it the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' amid a bitter feud with the rebel grouping over the party's name and 'flowers-and-grass' symbol.

The rival faction led by Arup Roy has been awarded the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the symbol of 'envelope'.

Mamata's party's Nandigram candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey, who lost her job due to a teacher recruitment scam, on Friday met Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna along with her husband Satyajit before withdrawing her nomination, a day ahead of the deadline.

The reasons for her decision were not immediately clear.

Faced with a sudden vacancy, Banerjee announced support for Congress's Nandigram candidate Milan Pradhan, describing the Congress as a 'sister party', and saying that the move was intended to strengthen the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of October 6 bypolls.

However, hours later, Pradhan was arrested in connection with criminal cases lodged against him during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

Political Accusations And Reactions

Banerjee and her camp accused the BJP government of 'acting in an authoritarian manner to crush dissent and win the bypoll by a huge margin'.

Reacting to the allegation, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said such charges were expected to be leveled by a 'party centred on one person, whose activists had carried out attacks on the then opposition BJP after the 2021 assembly polls'.