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High alert in Odisha as Cyclone Murasu intensifies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra November 01, 2026 14:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Cyclone Murasu, intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, prompts Odisha to heighten preparedness and issue a high alert as it targets the Andhra Pradesh coast for a November 3 landfall.

Cyclone 'Murasu' forms over Bay of Bengal

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Cyclonic storm 'Murasu' has intensified over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.
  • The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph.
  • Odisha government has declared a high alert and ordered evacuations in its southern region.
  • Odisha will experience rainfall from November 2, with increased intensity on November 3 and November 4 due to the cyclone.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into cyclonic storm 'Murasu', prompting the Odisha government to step up preparedness in the southern region of the state, officials said.

Cyclone Murasu: Landfall And Impact

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department said cyclone 'Murasu' has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3.

 

Cyclone 'Murasu' (war drum), named by India, is 'set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the land in Andhra Pradesh coast with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by morning of November 3', it said.

Odisha's Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state government has already announced a high alert in the southern region.

The government has also ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and hilly terrain.

Director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty, said Odisha will receive rainfall from November 2, and the intensity of rain will increase on November 3 and November 4 under the influence of the cyclone.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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