Hideki Makihara Sparks Bullet Train Row

In a social media post, former Japanese minister Hideki Makihara blamed the Indian side's approach to the project as being one of 'sheer chaos', of not keeping promises, and of continuously 'pushing their own self-interest'.

IMAGE: A picture of the country's first proposed bullet train displayed at the ministry of railways. Photograph: ANI Photo

India on Friday described a former Japanese minister's criticism of the delays in the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project as 'an individual opinion and at considerable variance with facts.'

Japan is providing financial and technological aid for the project.

It also said that 'no Japanese offer was received' for the signalling equipment, which was ordered in line with international specifications.

Key Points India rejected a former Japanese minister's criticism of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, calling his remarks factually incorrect.

The MEA said discussions with Japan are progressing well and the project's execution remains aligned with agreed timelines.

Since Japan's E10 train series will arrive only in the early 2030s, operations will initially begin with an Indian high-speed train.

The ministry clarified that no Japanese bid was received for the signalling equipment, which follows international specifications.

The first section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is expected to become operational in 2027.

Bullet Train Project Progress

IMAGE: A view of the construction work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train. Photograph: Govt sources on India's Bullet Train project/ANI Photo

Since Japan will provide the E10 train series only in the early 2030s, both sides agreed to start operations with an Indian high-speed train, and the first section will open in 2027 itself, the ministry of external affairs said.

Earlier this week, Hideki Makihara, a former Japanese state minister for economy, trade and industry, posted his reaction to an article in a Japanese media outlet.

The article on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor claimed that there were 'no results' from Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae's India visit 'either', and went on to describe the situation as 'India Shinkansen failure', and 'Japan excluded from the signal system'.

MEA Rejects Delay Claims

IMAGE: Hideki Makihara, a former Japanese state minister for economy, trade and industry. Photograph: Kind courtesy @hmakihara/X

In his social media post, Makihara blamed the Indian side's approach to the project as being one of 'sheer chaos', of not keeping promises, and of continuously 'pushing their own self-interest'.

Responding to questions at the MEA briefing on Friday regarding Makihara's post, Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the former Japanese minister's views as at 'considerable variance from facts'.

The spokesperson said that discussions between India and Japan on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train 'are in fact progressing well'.

E10 Train Rollout Timeline

IMAGE: Another view of the construction work. Photograph: Govt sources on India's Bullet Train project/ANI Photo

Jaiswal said Japan will provide E10 series trains, but only in the early 2030s, and that the train in question (mentioned in the article and Makihara's post) is still under development.

'Meanwhile, construction work has rapidly progressed.

'The first section will be opened in 2027 itself.

'Therefore, both sides agreed to start the operations with an Indian high-speed train,' Jaiswal said.

Signalling Equipment Clarified

IMAGE: An aerial view on the construction work. Photograph: Govt sources on India's Bullet Train project/ANI Photo

The MEA spokesperson said, 'The signalling equipment has been ordered accordingly and is in line with international specifications.

'No Japanese offer was received in this context.'

He said the project execution is in line with the common goal of starting the high-speed train project at the earliest.

Japan-India Rail Cooperation

IMAGE: Hideki Makihara's post on X. Photograph: Kind courtesy @hmakihara/X

In his post on X, Makihara, a former Japanese state minister for economy, trade and industry, had said, "The Shinkansen project in India is something I was involved with myself, but what stood out in international meetings and negotiations was the sheer chaos of the Indian side, repeated over and over.

'They just don't keep promises, no matter what.

'Even if they make a promise, they flip it right away.

'They keep pursuing their own self-interest right up to the very end,' said Makihara, adding that 'the minister in charge was especially awful,' and 'if the top guy is like that, there is no way to have any decent dealings.'

Makihara is also a former justice minister who has not served as a lawmaker since losing his seat in 2024.

'For the honour of the Japanese folks who poured their hearts into this, I have to say it: I feel 100 per cent that this hasn't moved forward is entirely on the Indian side,' Makihara said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff