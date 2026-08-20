Hey, Isn't that Sergio Gor In A Shikara!

IMAGE: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor enjoys a shikara ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, August 19, 2026, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Jammu and Kashmir and met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

He described Jammu and Kashmir as an 'important part of India' and praised security improvements by the Centre and the Union Territory administration.

Gor also indicated that Washington may review its highest-level travel warning for J&K and consider downgrading it.

Later, he took a shikara ride on the Dal Lake for about an hour.

His visit is significant as it is his first standalone trip to J&K since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019 and the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points US Ambassador Sergio Gor's visit to Jammu and Kashmir marks his first standalone trip since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Ambassador Gor affirmed Jammu and Kashmir as an 'important part of India' during his meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

He commended the Centre and the Union Territory administration for significant security improvements in the region.

Washington may consider downgrading its highest-level travel warning for J&K following the positive assessment of security.

The visit included a shikara ride on Dal Lake, symbolising a return to normalcy and engagement.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Sergio Gor waves after the shikara ride. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with Sergio Gor in Srinagar, August 19, 2026. Photograph: @OmarAbdullah X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Omar Abdullah in conversation with Sergio Gor, here and below. Photograph: @OmarAbdullah X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @OmarAbdullah X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff