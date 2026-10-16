Woman Arrested In Arunachal Pradesh For Rs 20 Lakh Heroin Bust

Arunachal Pradesh police have made a significant drug bust, seizing heroin worth Rs 20 lakh and arresting a woman in Changlang district, reinforcing the state's commitment to combating drug trafficking.

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Key Points Police in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, seized 261.85 gm of heroin worth Rs 20 lakh on Thursday.

A woman, Shimnya Sangwal, was arrested in New Khamdu village in connection with the drug seizure.

A case has been registered under sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Home Minister Mama Natung commended the police, affirming the government's zero-tolerance stance on illicit drugs.

Heroin worth Rs 20 lakh has been seized and a woman arrested in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 261.85 gm of heroin from the possession of a woman, identified as Shimnya Sangwal, in New Khamdu village in Nampong police station area on Thursday.

Police Action And Government Stance

The woman, a resident of Lungka village, was arrested and a case was registered under sections of the NDPS Act, they said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband items and determine whether others were involved in the drug trafficking network, police added.

Home Minister Mama Natung commended the police for the seizure.

"Our government maintains zero tolerance against illicit drugs. Anyone threatening the future of our youth will face the full force of the law. Kudos to our police personnel for their unwavering vigil in keeping our communities safe," he said in a social media post.