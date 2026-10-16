Home  » News » Woman Arrested In Arunachal Pradesh For Rs 20 Lakh Heroin Bust

Woman Arrested In Arunachal Pradesh For Rs 20 Lakh Heroin Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 13:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Arunachal Pradesh police have made a significant drug bust, seizing heroin worth Rs 20 lakh and arresting a woman in Changlang district, reinforcing the state's commitment to combating drug trafficking.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, seized 261.85 gm of heroin worth Rs 20 lakh on Thursday.
  • A woman, Shimnya Sangwal, was arrested in New Khamdu village in connection with the drug seizure.
  • A case has been registered under sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.
  • Home Minister Mama Natung commended the police, affirming the government's zero-tolerance stance on illicit drugs.

Heroin worth Rs 20 lakh has been seized and a woman arrested in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 261.85 gm of heroin from the possession of a woman, identified as Shimnya Sangwal, in New Khamdu village in Nampong police station area on Thursday.

 

Police Action And Government Stance

The woman, a resident of Lungka village, was arrested and a case was registered under sections of the NDPS Act, they said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband items and determine whether others were involved in the drug trafficking network, police added.

Home Minister Mama Natung commended the police for the seizure.

"Our government maintains zero tolerance against illicit drugs. Anyone threatening the future of our youth will face the full force of the law. Kudos to our police personnel for their unwavering vigil in keeping our communities safe," he said in a social media post.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

heroin seizurearunachal pradeshdrug traffickingndps actchanglang police

More From Rediff

The Rescue Mission That Came Full Circle

The Rescue Mission That Came Full Circle
Drought: Is Maharashtra Growing The Wrong Crops?

Drought: Is Maharashtra Growing The Wrong Crops?
How India Can Counter Trump's Tariff Threat

How India Can Counter Trump's Tariff Threat

Related Stories

Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin, Arrest Two in Changlang District

Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin, Arrest Two in Changlang District

Web Stories

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms
Vivo S2 FE Launched In India

Vivo S2 FE Launched In India
8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life