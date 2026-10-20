Crime Branch Seizes Rs 10 Cr Heroin, Three Arrested In Major Bust

The Mumbai crime branch has successfully dismantled an interstate drug syndicate, seizing over two kilograms of high-grade heroin valued at Rs 10.16 crore and apprehending three individuals in a significant blow against narcotics networks.

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Key Points Mumbai crime branch busted an interstate syndicate, seizing over two kg of high-grade heroin valued at Rs 10.16 crore.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the drug bust.

The operation involved two separate seizures: 758 grams last Wednesday and 1,274 grams last Saturday.

Further investigation is underway to identify upstream suppliers and local buyers in the illicit trade.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act following the recovery of 2.03 kg of heroin.

The Mumbai crime branch has busted an interstate syndicate and seized more than two kg of high-grade heroin valued at Rs 10.16 crore, leading to the arrest of three persons, an official said on Tuesday.

Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain, identify upstream suppliers, and apprehend local buyers involved in the illicit trade, a crime branch official said.

Unravelling The Narcotics Network

The operation was launched under the directives of the Commissioner of Police, as part of a targeted drive to dismantle narcotics networks operating within the financial capital.

Acting on intelligence, a team from Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali intercepted two individuals and seized 758 grams of heroin with an estimated value of Rs 3.79 crore last Wednesday, the crime branch official said.

Following sustained interrogation of the duo, investigators obtained crucial leads regarding their associates. On last Saturday, a police team apprehended a third suspect and recovered 1,274 grams of heroin valued at Rs 6.37 crore.

"Cumulatively, the crime branch recovered 2,032 grams (2.03 kg) of heroin with an estimated total market value of Rs 10.16 crore from the three accused. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act," the official added.