Hero Pilot Smit Machchhar Gets A Royal Visitor

On Saturday, October 3, Dubai's Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who is recuperating in a hospital after he was attacked mid-flight by his co-pilot.

Captain Smit has been receiving praise from across the world for opening the cockpit door despite being grievously injured, thus saving the lives of 174 passengers and crew aboard the FlyDubai flight.

Sheikh Hamdan inquired about Captain Smit's health and expressed his appreciation for his heroism.

Photographs: @HamdanMohammed X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff