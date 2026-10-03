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Hero Pilot Smit Machchhar Gets A Royal Visitor

By REDIFF NEWS October 03, 2026 18:25 IST 1 Minute Read
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On Saturday, October 3, Dubai's Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who is recuperating in a hospital after he was attacked mid-flight by his co-pilot.

Captain Smit has been receiving praise from across the world for opening the cockpit door despite being grievously injured, thus saving the lives of 174 passengers and crew aboard the FlyDubai flight.

Sheikh Hamdan inquired about Captain Smit's health and expressed his appreciation for his heroism.

Dubai Crown Prince with Smit Machchhar

Photographs: @HamdanMohammed X/ANI Photo

 

Dubai Crown Prince with Smit Machchhar

 

Dubai Crown Prince with Smit Machchhar

 

Dubai Crown Prince with Smit Machchhar

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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