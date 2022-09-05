News
Rediff.com  » News » Hemant Soren wins trust vote; gets 48 of 81 votes

Hemant Soren wins trust vote; gets 48 of 81 votes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 05, 2022 13:53 IST
The Jharkhand assembly on Monday passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid a walkout staged by Bharatiya Janata Party legislators.

As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly.

Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as the BJP was "attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments" in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand.

 

Soren also claimed that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in “purchase” of Jharkhand MLAs.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to create a "civil war-like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections".

Shortly after, the assembly was adjourned sine-die.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
