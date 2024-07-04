News
Rediff.com  » News » Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on July 7

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on July 7

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 04, 2024 16:12 IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren will take oath as Jharkhand chief minister at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, an official said.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren leaves after meeting Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan to stake a claim in forming the government, at Raj Bhavan, in Ranchi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress state unit president Rajesh Thakur told PTI that the decision was taken in a meeting of coalition partners at Soren's residence in Ranchi.

"Governor C P Radhakrishnan will administer the oath and office of secrecy to Hemant Soren at 5 pm at Raj Bhavan," the official said.

 

The JMM, earlier in the day, said Soren would take oath as the chief minister on July 7 after Governor C P Radhakrishnan invited him to form government in the state.

Later, the JMM-led coalition decided that Soren would take oath on Thursday.

Notably, Champai Soren resigned as chief minister on Wednesday and Hemant Soren, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, staked claim to form the government.

A JMM-led alliance delegation met Governor Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The delegation headed by Hemant Soren comprised Congress state unit president Rajesh Thakur, Rashtriya Janata Dal minister Satyanand Bhokta and Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation MLA Vinod Singh.

Kalpana Soren, the Gandey MLA and wife of Hemant Soren, was also part of the delegation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
