'Hell of a beautiful a**': Trump's comment on rapper Nicki Minaj

Former US President Donald Trump's recent rally in Michigan saw an unexpected moment involving rapper Nicki Minaj, who not only received a personal compliment but also delivered a speech endorsing his administration.

IMAGE: Artist Nicki Minaj greets US President Donald Trump during a rally ahead of the midterm elections, at an entertainment complex in Port Huron, Michigan, US, October 25, 2026 Photographs: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump made an unexpected comment about rapper Nicki Minaj's appearance during a rally in Michigan on Sunday.

Minaj subsequently joined Trump on stage, delivering remarks in support of his administration ahead of the midterm elections.

She praised Trump for changing the country's energy and providing a brighter future, while also expressing concerns about children being "bombarded with sex changes."

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of himself and Minaj aboard Air Force One prior to the rally.

United States President Donald Trump made an unexpected remark about rapper Nicki Minaj while addressing a rally in Michigan on Sunday, drawing cheers from the crowd before he quickly returned to his speech.

Trump, who had travelled to Port Huron's McMorran Place Arena aboard Air Force One with Minaj, said: "By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before -- Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss."

He subsequently asked her to stand up for the crowd and remarked, “She never looked more beautiful. She gets it. She's smart.”

Realising that he had strayed from the subject, Trump paused and apologised to the audience.

"Okay I'm going to get back to my... I'm sorry," he said, adding, "I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time."

Minaj's Rally Appearance

During the rally, Nicki Minaj joined Trump onstage, delivering remarks in support of the administration ahead of the midterm elections.

Addressing the crowd, Minaj spoke about the country's direction and her reasons for supporting the president.

“He represents resilience. You know, so many people, um, were maybe giving up a little bit, a little bit hopeless. And since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country and um he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children. So, let's make some noise for this great man. I love him so much,” Minaj told the audience, as quoted by Fox News.

Minaj's Stance On Social Issues

“We need this place to lead in the movement, right? And we're not going to give up because we want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of. We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right? We don't want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone. Leave them out of it.

Right?

So, President Trump, it is an honour to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever," she added.

Prior to the rally, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video on social media featuring himself and Minaj aboard Air Force One. In the clip, Cheung captioned the post, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”