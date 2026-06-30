'He'll be up. He's like me': US envoy recalls Trump's 6 am call to Modi

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has affirmed that President Donald Trump views Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'a friend,' underscoring their personal rapport as a critical catalyst for deepening the US-India strategic partnership.

IMAGE: Donald Trump and Narendra Modi. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points US President Donald Trump considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'a friend' and is dedicated to strengthening US-India cooperation.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasised that the personal chemistry between Trump and Modi is a vital driver for progressing bilateral ties.

Trump holds fond memories of his visits to India and frequently discusses his experiences in the country.

Both governments are focused on practical developments in trade, investment, defence, and technology, viewing the next two years as pivotal for the long-term relationship.

United States President Donald Trump views Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "a friend" and stays profoundly dedicated to enhancing cooperation with New Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has stated, detailing the personal equation between the two leaders as a vital driver in progressing bilateral ties.

Trump's Esteem for India

Delivering an address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Gor remarked that President Trump continues to hold India in high esteem and regularly mentions his experiences in the country.

"The United States wants to work hand in hand with India. We care about this relationship. We have a president who deeply cares about this relationship," Gor observed.

"I was just with him before the weekend started here in DC and I could spend about two hours with the president, and he was captivated by what I have seen in India. He has very fond memories of India. His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds India in a very fond place."

The American diplomat expressed optimism that President Trump would travel back to India during his second term.

"I look forward to, at some point... having the president visit us back in India," he noted.

The Unscheduled Call

Underscoring the strong mutual chemistry shared by the two leaders, Gor recollected an interaction from a recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event held in Miami.

"I was a couple months ago... with the president at UFC in Miami and we're sitting backstage and he said to me, 'Let's call the Prime Minister.'"

"I said, 'Sir, it's 6:00 AM in the morning there.'"

"He said, 'He'll be up. He's like me.'"

Though the phone conversation was subsequently moved to the next day, Gor stated that the occurrence demonstrated the true dynamic of the relationship between Trump and PM Modi.

"The message there, the louder message of that story is when you're friends with somebody, not everything has to be scheduled."

"And the president truly considers the Prime Minister a friend."

Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Gor mentioned that the connection between the two leaders extends back to Trump's first term in office and continues to yield advantages for the wider strategic partnership.

"His years with the Prime Minister go back to his first term. There's warm memories of India. And so that's an incredible benefit," the US Ambassador shared.

The envoy highlighted that both administrations remain concentrated on delivering practical developments across trade, investment, defence and technology.

"We are results driven," he pointed out, adding, "The United States wants to work hand in hand with India."

He further underscored that the next two years would be pivotal in anchoring the bilateral relationship for the next several decades.

"These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead. So for everyone here who participates in this, think of this as a long-term project. This is not a one-year or two-year project, but what we sow now will continue to sustain us decades ahead," Gor explained.