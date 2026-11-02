Helicopters to Char Dham suspended over co-pilot rule

Helicopter operators have suspended Char Dham Yatra services in Uttarakhand, protesting a new mandatory co-pilot rule implemented by UCADA following a recent fatal chopper crash, threatening to disrupt the pilgrimage's final leg.

IMAGE: A private helicopter en route to Kedarnath Dham makes an emergency landing in Guptkashi due to a technical fault, in Rudraprayag, June 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Char Dham helicopter services were suspended on Monday due to a new mandatory co-pilot rule by UCADA.

The UCADA's decision followed a chopper crash near Joshimath on Oct 30, which resulted in six fatalities.

Operators argue the twin-pilot requirement is financially unviable and was mandated without adequate consultation.

The suspension threatens to disrupt the final phase of the pilgrimage before the Gangotri, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Badrinath shrines close for winter in November.

Helicopter operators suspended Char Dham charter services on Monday in protest against the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority's (UCADA) co-pilot rule, a move likely to disrupt the final leg of the pilgrimage before the shrines close for winter.

In a letter to the UCADA on Sunday, the operators had said they would stop the services from November 2 unless the order is withdrawn.

Impact On Pilgrimage Services

A senior UCADA official on Monday morning confirmed that choppers are currently ferrying pilgrims back from the Char Dham shrines, while no pilgrims are being flown up from Dehradun.

He further said a meeting was underway between representatives of chopper companies, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and UCADA, after which the next course of action will be decided.

On Saturday, the UCADA announced that a co-pilot will be mandatory for all choppers flying on the Char Dham yatra route.

The decision was made following a chopper crash near Joshimath in Chamoli district on Oct 30, in which six people died.

Operators Cite Financial Unviability

The operators expressed their inability to accept the mandatory twin-pilot requirement "in its present form" and raised serious concerns and reservations regarding the mandatory requirement for charter services.

They said mandating twin-pilot operations "without adequate consultation with the operators and assessment of its commercial and operational implications" will make the continuation of operations "financially unviable for all operators."

"The mandatory deployment of two pilots on every charter sortie will substantially increase operating costs, crew requirements, accommodation and logistical expenses, and overall operational commitments.

"Given the existing commercial structure, prevailing charter rates and limited operational margins, these additional costs cannot be reasonably absorbed by the operators. Nor is it commercially feasible to pass on the entire additional burden to customers," the letter written to DGCA said.

The helicopter operators added that any additional safety-related measures "must be practical, proportionate, commercially sustainable and developed in consultation with the operating stakeholders."

"We wish to formally convey that all participating operators are proposing to suspend their Char Dham charter operations with effect from 02 November 2026, until the matter is reviewed and a mutually workable solution is arrived at by the concerned authorities in consultation with the operators," the letter stated.

The backlash to the order comes as the Gangotri shrine is scheduled to close for winter on November 10, Kedarnath and Yamunotri on November 11, and the Badrinath shrine on November 16.