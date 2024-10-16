News
Home  » News » Helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner makes emergency landing

Helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner makes emergency landing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 16, 2024 19:50 IST
A helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had to make an emergency landing in a village near Munsiyari in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh due to bad weather on Wednesday, an official said.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announces schedule of Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, in New Delhi on October 15, 2024. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami said the chopper, which was on its way to Milam Glacier, left at around 1 pm.

However, due to the cloudy weather and low visibility, it landed on a helipad in Ralam village, 42 km away, at around 1.30 pm, he said.

 

Additional Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar Jogdande is with the CEC, he said.

There were three people on board the helicopter apart from the pilot. They are all safe and waiting for the weather to clear up to return to Munsiyari, the DM said.

They have the necessary communication equipment including satellite phones, he added.

"I have talked to the CEC twice. They are all safe. If the weather clears up, they will be taken back to Munsiyari and if it does not, they will rest at the ITBP camp near Ralam," the DM said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
