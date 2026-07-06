Heavy rains with 80 kmph winds alert for Mumbai; WFH for pvt firms

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds, prompting urgent advisories for residents and farmers to ensure safety during the intense monsoon conditions.

IMAGE: A worker clears a fallen tree after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Potential impacts include flash floods, structural damage, rough sea conditions, and disruptions to transport and essential services.

Advisories urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from vulnerable structures, and take precautions against lightning.

Farmers are advised to harvest mature crops, protect produce, and ensure animal safety during thunderstorms.

BMC appeals to residents to exercise caution, avoid venturing out for non-essential work, and rely on official advisories.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel.

The MeT office upgraded the warning from 'orange' to 'red' alert in the morning after observing changes in weather conditions.

It also predicted occasional strong winds gusting up to 70-80 kmph over the region.

The neighbouring Palghar district has been placed under an 'orange' alert, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and occasional strong winds of 70-80 kmph.

WFH For Private Offices

The State Disaster Management Authority on Monday advised private offices in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home and announced a half-day for non-essential and semi-government offices in view of the heavy rains, officials said.

According to the advisory issued by the SDMA on X, private establishments have been asked to permit employees to work from home wherever feasible, while employees of government and semi-government offices, except those engaged in essential services, have been granted a half-day after noon.

Authorities also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors unless essential, and follow official advisories as heavy rain continued to affect normal life in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Potential Impacts Of Severe Weather

The IMD warned that intense rainfall could inundate low-lying and urban areas, trigger flash floods and riverine flooding in some catchments, and cause water to flow over roads and bridges.

The department also cautioned that weak trees could be uprooted, old and poorly maintained structures could collapse, and landslides, mudslides and rock falls could occur in vulnerable areas.

Rough sea conditions and squally weather were likely along the Konkan coast.

Road, rail, air and ferry services could face disruptions, while essential civic services such as water and electricity supply could also be affected, the IMD said.

Strong winds and heavy rain could damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops, besides causing minor damage to kutcha houses, walls and huts, the MeT office said and also warned of the possibility of cloud-to-ground lightning during thunderstorm activity.

Safety Advisories For Residents And Farmers

The IMD advised commuters to check traffic conditions before leaving for their destinations and follow traffic advisories issued by authorities.

It urged residents to avoid staying in vulnerable structures, refrain from working in open areas during thunderstorms and not take shelter under tall trees or isolated structures.

It also advised people to unplug electrical appliances during thunderstorms, immediately move away from water bodies and keep clear of objects that conduct electricity to minimise the risk of lightning strikes.

The IMD also urged farmers to harvest mature crops at the earliest and properly cover harvested produce if threshing could not be completed.

It advised shifting stored grains to safe locations, avoiding irrigation and chemical spraying, and making arrangements to drain excess rainwater from fields. Farmers should keep cattle and other farm animals indoors in secure sheds during thunderstorms and lightning activity, it said.

BMC's Response And Public Appeal

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also appealed to residents to avoid venturing out for non-essential work and to maintain a safe distance from trees, dilapidated buildings, hoardings, electric poles and other vulnerable structures.

It advised people not to park vehicles under trees and to stay away from beaches and waterlogged areas as a precautionary measure.

Nearly 15,000 officials and employees of the BMC and other government agencies have been deployed on the ground across the city, while senior officials are continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating response measures, the BMC said.

It asked people not to believe rumours and to rely only on official advisories issued by the administration and disaster management authorities.

The BMC also urged people to strictly follow safety guidelines issued from time to time and contact its helpline, 1916, for immediate assistance in the event of any emergency.

Minister's Appeal To People

Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan appealed to people not to step out unless absolutely necessary and urged Opposition parties to refrain from politicising the situation.



People should not venture out today at all. Please do not go out for tourism. We will soon announce the closure of offices, schools and colleges. Please do not venture out," Mahajan told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises.



"We can do politics after two days. We want everyone to help and support the government," he said when asked about the Opposition's criticism over the situation following a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link project.



Mahajan said wind speeds, which touched 50-60 kmph on Sunday, were expected to rise to 70-90 kmph on Monday, posing a serious threat to life and property.



"Trees have fallen in various parts of Mumbai and vehicles have been damaged. There is also a threat to life in such a situation. Do not step out without any solid reason," he said, adding that police would have to take firm action if people failed to cooperate with restrictions.



The minister said it would take another three to four days for the rainfall to significantly improve water levels in dams across the state, although the government remained hopeful of good showers in the catchment areas.



Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, had witnessed unprecedented rainfall in recent years, and strong winds were severely affecting normal life, he added.