Heavy rains lash TN, roads waterlogged; teen killed in wall collapse

Discover how heavy rains have brought both relief and tragedy to Tamil Nadu, leading to a fatal wall collapse and prompting a cyclonic storm forecast in the Bay of Bengal by October 26.

IMAGE: A commuter wearing a raincoat wades through waterlogged General Patters Road amid heavy rainfall, in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Heavy showers have caused heavy waterlogging across Tamil Nadu, including districts like Madurai and Virudhunagar.

A 17-year-old girl died and her mother was injured on Friday after a house wall collapsed in Mettumalai, Virudhunagar district, due to heavy rains on October 22 night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 morning.

The cyclonic storm is expected to move towards North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts, with no direct threat to Tamil Nadu, though northern districts may see continued rain until October 26.

Reservoir levels in Tamil Nadu stood at 27.9 per cent of total capacity as on October 22, showing a slight increase in the last 24 hours.

Heavy showers caused waterlogging in low lying areas across Tamil Nadu and districts such as Madurai and Virudhunagar, known for extreme heat, received bounteous rain, bringing down the temperature in the region.

Dindigul, Erode, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Theni and many interior districts as well received heavy rain.

Widespread Rains Bring Relief

A 17-year-old girl died, and her mother was injured after a wall of their rented house collapsed due to heavy rains at Mettumalai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Muthuchelvi, a Class 12 student. Her mother, Solaiyammal, who sustained injuries in the incident, was rescued from the debris and admitted to the Sattur Government Hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred on October 22 night while the family was sleeping. Sattur and its surrounding areas had experienced heavy downpours for over five hours prior to the collapse.

The girl's father, Selvam, who works at a printing press in Sivakasi, lived in the rented house with his wife and two children.

Following the collapse, neighbours immediately alerted the Sattur Town Police. Police personnel rushed to the spot, rescued the injured woman, and recovered the teenager's body. The body was subsequently sent to the Sattur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Fatal Wall Collapse In Virudhunagar

Meanwhile, the water level in Tamil Nadu's 89 reservoirs stood at 27.9 per cent of their total capacity as on October 22, retaining 62.53 TMC against a capacity of 224.3 TMC.

The storage rose by 1.02 TMC in the last 24 hours, but remained 134.4 TMC below the corresponding period last year, sources said.

Reservoir Status And Bay Of Bengal Cyclone Alert

The IMD said that under the influence of Thursday's upper-air cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area formed over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Friday.

It is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression on October 25 and into a cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning.

It would then continue to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts during the subsequent 2 days, a bulletin said.

Future Rainfall Outlook For Tamil Nadu

An official said that there was no direct threat from the weather system to Tamil Nadu.

However, northern districts of the state may experience continued rain until October 26 due to existing atmospheric circulation.

The arrival of the cyclone is expected to draw moisture away, leading to a decrease in rainfall across the state after October 26.

Rainfall activity may resume in the first week of November after the storm makes landfall, he said.