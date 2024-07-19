News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Heavy rains lash Mumbai; railway, bus transport hit

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; railway, bus transport hit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 19, 2024 14:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Heavy downpours since early morning hit railway and bus services in Mumbai on Friday, causing inconvenience to lakhs of office-goers.

IMAGE: A cyclist rides during a rainy Mumbai day. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Incessant rain with intermittent heavy spells led to waterlogging on some roads and railway tracks, slowing down the public transport services.

The suburban trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, are running at least 15 to 20 minutes late, said commuters.

A railway official said water has accumulated on tracks at Chunabhatti on the Harbour line due to heavy showers coupled with high tide.

 

High tide and heavy rains can potentially cause flooding in low-lying areas as water doesn't flow into the sea during that time.

The movement of trains has slowed down a bit, he said.

Services on the Main line of the Central Railway were delayed due to a technical glitch in a train engine, officials said.

Western Railway claimed that its suburban services were "running".

In the 24 hours ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm. The figure for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai was 57 mm and 67 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.

The Mumbai centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rains in the city.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon
Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon
Heavy rain lashes parts of country, cripples Mumbai
Heavy rain lashes parts of country, cripples Mumbai
'There is only one law and that is the law of nature!'
'There is only one law and that is the law of nature!'
Osama's close aide, Al-Qaeda leader arrested in Pak
Osama's close aide, Al-Qaeda leader arrested in Pak
India's loooong history of near misses at the Olympics
India's loooong history of near misses at the Olympics
Airlines report disruptions due to Microsoft outage
Airlines report disruptions due to Microsoft outage
SC dismisses Bilkis's rapists plea against remission
SC dismisses Bilkis's rapists plea against remission
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Mumbai runway shut for hour, 50 flights cancelled

Mumbai runway shut for hour, 50 flights cancelled

Central Railway trains come to halt in rain-hit Mumbai

Central Railway trains come to halt in rain-hit Mumbai

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances