Heavy rains cripple Thane, Palghar; 6-yr-old swept away

Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed widespread havoc across Thane and Palghar, Mumbai's neighbouring districts, leading to severe flooding, infrastructure damage, and extensive rescue operations, including the tragic loss of a child.

IMAGE: A severely waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Thane. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Heavy monsoon rains have caused severe waterlogging, tree and wall collapses, and infrastructure damage across Thane and Palghar districts.

A six-year-old child tragically died after being swept away in floodwaters in Palghar, while over 180 people were rescued from inundated areas.

Key roads, including the Palghar-Boisar road and Manor Highway, were closed due to flooding and uprooted trees, disrupting traffic.

Multiple houses suffered partial or complete damage, and a poultry farm lost 100 chickens due to floodwaters.

Local authorities, including the NDRF, are actively involved in rescue operations, damage assessment, and providing relief to affected citizens.

Heavy and incessant rains lashed Thane and coastal Palghar, Mumbai's neighbouring districts, on Saturday, crippling normal life, triggering widespread water-logging, tree and wall collapses, and damaging houses.

A six-year-old child died after being washed away in floodwaters in Palghar, while authorities rescued more than 180 people stranded in inundated localities across the district, including 19 persons trapped in floodwaters in the Mandovi area.

The downpour also led to road closures due to water-logging in several areas, caused damage to multiple houses and disrupted normal life.

Rainfall Statistics and Tragic Incidents

According to district authorities, incessant rains have battered Palghar since July 1.

Between 8 am and 4 pm on Saturday, Palghar taluka recorded an average rainfall of 137 mm, with the Palghar Tehsildar office rain gauge clocking 265 mm.

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) area registered 163 mm of rain during the same period, officials said.

Thane city recorded 65.79 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 1.30 pm, taking its season's total to 829.84 mm, while Palghar district received 97.70 mm during the same period, pushing its seasonal tally to 643.10 mm.

Several low-lying areas in Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai and Badlapur were inundated.

"A tragic incident was reported from Betegaon (Konpada) in Palghar taluka, where a six-year-old child, identified as Aniket Dashrath Vaghela, lost his life after being swept away and drowning in the heavy gushing floodwaters," said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell.

Talking to PTI, Palghar Tehsildar Ramesh Shinde said, "The boy was walking home along with his grandfather around 7.30 pm on Friday when he accidentally fell into a swollen nullah flowing nearby. He was washed away and died. His body was found after a search operation by the rescue and relief team."

Rescue Operations and Damage Assessment

The administrative machinery has been deployed on a war footing to address structural damage and sub-surface flooding.

"Water-logging was reported at 103 locations across the Vasai-Virar municipal limits. Rescue teams successfully evacuated 140 stranded citizens from vulnerable water-logged pockets to temporary civic shelter camps, where lodging and over 2,000 food packets were distributed," Kadam said.

The river overflowed at Wartha Pada in Sakwar village, trapping 19 persons, including 13 members of two local families and factory workers. Personnel of the Mandovi Police, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Brigade and local residents rescued all of them, officials said.

Heavy rains also caused commercial losses and damage to various structures.

In Nagave Tarf Manor village, floodwaters entered a poultry farm owned by a local resident, killing 100 chickens.

A major portion of the compound wall of the Divisional ST Workshop in Palghar collapsed along the roadside, while at the Navghar ST bus station in Vasai, a large tree crashed onto the shed of platform number 3, causing heavy structural damage, officials said.

Nine houses suffered partial damage, while two others were completely destroyed.

In Dahanu, residents of eight affected houses were shifted to local Zilla Parishad schools.

In Vasai taluka, the Mori village area was cut off, prompting the emergency relocation of 46 residents.

In Kalwa, two motorists were injured when a tree collapsed on them, while a tree fall damaged a car in Navi Mumbai's Vashi, though no one was injured.

Emergency services were also mobilised in Vasai to relocate stranded residents from flooded houses.

Road Closures and Emergency Response

Several key arterial roads, including the Manor Highway, Vikramgad-Jawhar Phata and Waghoba Khind, were temporarily closed to traffic due to heavy flooding and tree falls.

The Palghar-Boisar road was shut after the Kolgaon bridge was submerged, while the highway near the Manor Waghoba Ghat section was blocked by an uprooted tree.

The Saphale-Tandulwadi road, Gowade-Raipada road and the bridge connecting Shil and Deharje villages were also closed due to water-logging and overflowing rivers.

Water was also reported flowing over the Deharje river bridge in Vikramgad.

Prompt action by the Public Works Department (PWD), revenue staff and police ensured several affected roads were cleared by 3 pm.

In Thane, a security wall behind Durga Hotel in Mumbra's Sanjay Nagar collapsed, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Personnel of the PWD, Fire Department and the Mumbra Ward Committee evacuated 10 to 12 nearby houses as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

Another wall collapse was reported near the Sai Baba temple in Thane's Kopri area, he said.

"A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been pre-positioned in the Vasai-Virar region to handle any emergency situation. The revenue department has been directed to immediately conduct spot 'panchnamas' (assessments) of all reported structural and livestock losses," Kadam added.

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar appealed to people to stay indoors.

Manoj Pradhan, Thane district president of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, who along with party workers helped stranded passengers in the water-logged Vandana Cinema area reach home, claimed he had been complaining about improper nullah-cleaning for the last six months, but to no avail.