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16 feared trapped as garbage mound falls on building in Pune

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 08, 2026 15:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how heavy rains led to a devastating building collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, trapping 16 individuals as a massive garbage mound gave way.

Garbage mound falls on building in Pune

IMAGE: A huge mound of garbage crashes onto a three-storey building in Pune's Moshi area. Photograph: @maheshklandge/X

Key Points

  • A three-storey building in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, collapsed due to a garbage mound.
  • Heavy rains are believed to have loosened the waste mound, causing it to crash onto the building.
  • At least 16 employees of a private waste processing company are feared trapped inside.
  • The collapsed building served as an administrative office for a company processing waste for the civic body.
  • National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade, and ambulances are conducting rescue operations at the site.

At least 16 persons are feared trapped after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse, following heavy rains in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body, he said. 

Rescue Efforts Underway In Pimpri Chinchwad

"The administrative building was situated next to a mountain-like pile of legacy waste. Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building," said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi.

He said as many as 16 employees of the private company are believed to be inside the building.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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pune building collapsegarbage moundpimpri chinchwadheavy rainsrescue operation

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