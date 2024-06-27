News
Rediff.com  » News » Heavy rain lashes Delhi, brings respite from heat

Heavy rain lashes Delhi, brings respite from heat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 27, 2024 11:35 IST
Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, bringing Delhiites much-needed respite from the heat.

IMAGE: The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29. Photograph: ANI Photo

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a notification issued at 9.30 am, the IMD said thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain, heavy rain at isolated places and winds with speeds of 20-40 kmph would continue to occur over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for the next two hours.

Moderate rain over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas is very likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruption and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas, it said.

 

Police said a wall of a vacant plot collapsed due to rain in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

They said no one was injured in the incident.

While the IMD has not said when the monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi, private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather Services had said on Wednesday that the monsoon current could arrive in Delhi by the end of this week.

The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29.

Last year, it arrived on June 26 while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30, according to official data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
