Security Heightened In Haldwani Ahead Of Crucial SC Verdict

Discover how Haldwani is preparing with heightened security and drone surveillance in its Banbhoolpura area as a crucial Supreme Court verdict on railway land encroachment, affecting thousands of families, is anticipated.

Key Points Heavy police and drone teams deployed in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura ahead of a Supreme Court verdict on railway land encroachment.

Security measures are a precaution following past unrest during demolition drives in the sensitive area.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the alleged encroachment of 29 hectares of Railway land affecting thousands of families.

Authorities have appealed for peace and warned against circulating rumours or inflammatory content.

Extensive security arrangements include multiple police units, fire services, bomb disposal, and anti-riot teams.

Heavy police and drone teams have been deployed in the Banbhoolpura area of Uttarakhand's Haldwani, ahead of the Supreme Court's likely verdict on Wednesday regarding the alleged encroachment on 29 hectares of Railway land. Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Manjunath TC reviewed the security arrangements and issued necessary instructions to the officers and personnel on duty in the Banbhoolpura area. The SSP said that the Supreme Court verdict is expected on September 9.

Heightened Security Measures In Banbhoolpura

Given the sensitivity of the matter -- especially in light of the widespread unrest that occurred on February 8, 2024, during the demolition of an illegal shrine -- a heavy police force has been deployed in Banbhoolpura as a precautionary measure. According to the police, the area has been divided into two super zones and four zones, with the force deployed under the leadership of three Superintendents of Police (SPs), five Circle Officers (COs), and 15 Station House Officers (SHOs). Additionally, two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed.

Police said that two drone teams have also been deployed for surveillance to keep a close watch on sensitive locations, narrow lanes, and rooftops. Arrangements for ground-level surveillance have been made alongside the drone operations. According to the police, four fire service units, four traffic police teams, a bomb disposal squad, two 'Hawk' police units, two tear-gas teams, two anti-riot teams, and two firing squads have been deployed; further vehicles and resources will be made available as required. The police said strict action would be taken against those found stockpiling stones, gravel, bricks, debris, weapons, or weapon-like objects on rooftops.

Appeal For Peace Amidst Legal Battle

The SSP appealed to the public to respect the Supreme Court's verdict and maintain peace and harmony. He warned that legal action would be taken against those circulating rumours, misleading or objectionable content, or engaging in inflammatory rhetoric. According to the Railways, 4,365 families -- comprising approximately 50,000 people -- have encroached upon its land. The majority of them are from Muslim families. The Uttarakhand High Court ordered the removal of encroachments from railway land in December 2022, which was challenged by the affected individuals in the Supreme Court.