News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Heatwave grips Kashmir; Srinagar's hottest July in 25 yrs, beats Delhi temp

Heatwave grips Kashmir; Srinagar's hottest July in 25 yrs, beats Delhi temp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 04, 2024 00:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kashmir is currently under the grip of a heatwave with day temperatures at various places soaring to record-high, even as Srinagar experienced the hottest July day in over two decades on Wednesday, officials said.

IMAGE: People work in a lavender field at Sirhama village south in Srinagar, June 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest temperature in the month of July in 25 years since 1999 when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

 

They said the day temperature in the city was six degrees above the normal for this time of the season.

The city was hotter than many other cities across the country.

Delhi recorded the maximum of 34.1 degrees Celsius, Kolkatta 31.2 degrees Celsius, Mumbai 33 degrees Celsius, and Bengaluru 28.8 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Srinagar city had recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius, and the city was hotter than Kolkata, which registered a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

It was also the second highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of July.

The other weather stations in the valley also witnessed scorching heat with the mercury in Qazigund settling at 34.4 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara 34.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday in the valley was 4.5 to 6.9 degrees above the normal, the officials said.

The valley has been experiencing rising temperatures and scorching heat over the past few weeks, leading to water shortage in many areas.

The health department has come with advisories to deal with the heatwave conditions.

The school education department has already announced a 10-day summer vacation for the schools in the valley from July 8.

The scorching heat has resulted in people staying indoors, and has led to an increase in the sales of cooling gadgets like air conditioners, fans and coolers.

Commuters are also facing difficulties in travelling especially in the city traffic and many are making a beeline to car AC service providers to ensure smooth functioning of the car cooling systems.

The meteorological department has forecast some respite on Thursday as an intermittent spell of light to moderate rain or thundershower is possible at many places.

From July 5-6, there is a possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at many places of J-K with heavy spells at few places. There are chances of light rainfall on July 7, the MeT office said. However, it said hot and humid weather is likely from July 8 to 10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Heat Wave Will Affect Your Kitchen
How Heat Wave Will Affect Your Kitchen
'This heatwave is unprecedented'
'This heatwave is unprecedented'
15 dead as north India reels under punishing heatwave
15 dead as north India reels under punishing heatwave
Wimbledon PIX: Easy for Alcaraz; Fognini shocks Ruud
Wimbledon PIX: Easy for Alcaraz; Fognini shocks Ruud
PICS: Navarro ends Osaka's Wimbledon comeback
PICS: Navarro ends Osaka's Wimbledon comeback
Army rebuts Rahul's claim on Agniveer Ajay Kumar
Army rebuts Rahul's claim on Agniveer Ajay Kumar
Bihar sees 3 more bridge collapses, 9th in 15 days
Bihar sees 3 more bridge collapses, 9th in 15 days
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Tackling Heatwaves In Cities

Tackling Heatwaves In Cities

It's Going To Get Hotter In India

It's Going To Get Hotter In India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances