Heatwave grips Kashmir; Srinagar's hottest July in 25 yrs, beats Delhi temp

Kashmir is currently under the grip of a heatwave with day temperatures at various places soaring to record-high, even as Srinagar experienced the hottest July day in over two decades on Wednesday, officials said.

IMAGE: People work in a lavender field at Sirhama village south in Srinagar, June 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest temperature in the month of July in 25 years since 1999 when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the day temperature in the city was six degrees above the normal for this time of the season.

The city was hotter than many other cities across the country.

Delhi recorded the maximum of 34.1 degrees Celsius, Kolkatta 31.2 degrees Celsius, Mumbai 33 degrees Celsius, and Bengaluru 28.8 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Srinagar city had recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius, and the city was hotter than Kolkata, which registered a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

It was also the second highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of July.

The other weather stations in the valley also witnessed scorching heat with the mercury in Qazigund settling at 34.4 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara 34.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday in the valley was 4.5 to 6.9 degrees above the normal, the officials said.

The valley has been experiencing rising temperatures and scorching heat over the past few weeks, leading to water shortage in many areas.

The health department has come with advisories to deal with the heatwave conditions.

The school education department has already announced a 10-day summer vacation for the schools in the valley from July 8.

The scorching heat has resulted in people staying indoors, and has led to an increase in the sales of cooling gadgets like air conditioners, fans and coolers.

Commuters are also facing difficulties in travelling especially in the city traffic and many are making a beeline to car AC service providers to ensure smooth functioning of the car cooling systems.

The meteorological department has forecast some respite on Thursday as an intermittent spell of light to moderate rain or thundershower is possible at many places.

From July 5-6, there is a possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at many places of J-K with heavy spells at few places. There are chances of light rainfall on July 7, the MeT office said. However, it said hot and humid weather is likely from July 8 to 10.