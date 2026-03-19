Nearly 18,000 Young Adults Died of Heart Issues in Haryana Since 2020

A recent report reveals a concerning trend of nearly 18,000 heart-related deaths among young adults in Haryana between 2020 and 2026, raising questions about potential contributing factors.

Key Points Nearly 18,000 individuals aged 18-45 in Haryana died from heart attacks or heart failure between January 2020 and January 2026.

The Haryana government reported these figures in response to a question in the Assembly.

No government survey has been conducted to determine if there is a correlation between these deaths and COVID-19 infection or vaccinations.

Yamunanagar district reported significantly higher numbers of heart-related deaths compared to Rohtak and Gurugram districts.

Nearly 18,000 people in the age group of 18-45 died due to heart attacks or heart failures in Haryana between January 2020 and January 2026, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

The government shared this information in the House in a written reply to a question from a Congress MLA, who had sought to know the "year-wise and district wise number of youths in the 18-45 years of age group who have died due to heart attack/heart failure in Haryana from the year 2020 till date, and whether the government has conducted any study or survey to ascertain whether these deaths have any co-relation with COVID-19 infection or COVID-19 vaccinations; if so, the findings of such study/survey together with the action taken by the government in this regard".

The House was informed that no such survey was conducted.

The government said according to the information received from the districts, 2,394 such deaths were reported in 2020, 3,188 in 2021, 2,796 in 2022, 2,886 in 2023, 3,063 in 2024, 3,255 in 2025 and 391 in January 2026 (total 17,973).

Regional Disparities in Heart-Related Deaths

According to the data tabled for various districts, from January 2020 to December 2025, the number of such deaths in Yamunanagar district for each year was respectively 387, 461, 375, 378, 410 and 389. As against this, the figures for Rohtak district were far low at 33, 41, 40, 27, 30 and 30, and for Gurugram, the numbers were 113, 105, 116, 114, 93 and 83.