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Delhi Residents Shocked After Headless Infant Body Discovered Near Crematorium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 14, 2026 21:02 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Residents of Kanjhawala, New Delhi, are reeling from shock and concern for child safety after the gruesome discovery of a headless newborn infant's body near a local crematorium, prompting a swift police investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A headless body of a newborn infant, estimated to be two to three months old, was found near a crematorium in Kanjhawala, New Delhi.
  • Local residents expressed shock and urged swift police action, with one suggesting the body was deliberately placed.
  • Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of death, how the body arrived at the scene, and the identity of those responsible.
  • Multiple police teams have been formed to search for the missing head and are checking crematorium records.
  • Senior police officers visited the site, highlighting the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

After a newborn's headless body was found near a crematorium in the Kanjhawala area on Monday here, residents expressed shock and concern for the safety of their children. They urged police to act swiftly and solve the case. A resident said the body appeared to have been deliberately placed near the cremation ground.

Police Launch Extensive Investigation

Police said they have opened an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, how the body was brought to the spot and who abandoned it there.

 

Police said the body was found near a small gate of the crematorium in Mubarakpur Dabas after a passerby alerted the residents. Locals said after they found the infant's body at the location, they covered it with a cloth and informed police. Police arrived and cordoned off the area.

Police said the infant is suspected to be around two to three months old. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

"We recovered the headless body of an infant. Since the body was found near a crematorium, we are also checking the records and making enquiries with the priest there," a senior police officer said.

He said several police teams have been formed to investigate the matter and search for the missing head.

Senior police officers, including the Rohini district DCP and Additional DCP, visited the spot given the sensitivity of the matter.

Police said further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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