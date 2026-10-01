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He was always most 'sorted out': Capt Machchhar's friend

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra October 01, 2026 11:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is being celebrated globally for his extraordinary heroism in preventing a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv from a catastrophic crash, earning praise from world leaders for his quick thinking and courage.

Captain Smit Machchhar

IMAGE: Captain Smit Machchhar. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, is lauded for preventing a Flydubai flight from crashing.
  • He reportedly fought off a co-pilot attempting to crash the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, despite being wounded.
  • Childhood friends describe Machchhar as calm and composed, even from a young age.
  • Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Narendra Modi have both praised Captain Machchhar's heroic actions.
  • Machchhar's bravery is credited with averting a potential 9/11-type disaster.

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had displayed presence of mind even as a young boy, according to his childhood friend Prateek Gandhi.

"He was very calm and composed from day one. He was the most 'sorted out' kind of kid in our housing society," said Gandhi, who lives in the same building as the pilot's family in Mumbai.

 

Childhood Traits And Family Reaction

"When we first heard the news, we were all shocked. First of all, we did not realise that he is our Smit. We now hear that he has been operated upon and is doing good," the pilot's friend said.

"We have not heard any other news from his family. They are not here. Everyone is staying in Dubai," said Gandhi, who recalled playing cricket with Smit in childhood as his next-door neighbour.

Global Leaders Praise Pilot's Bravery

Calling the pilot a hero, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that despite being wounded, Machchhar fought back and managed to prevent a 9/11-type disaster.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X.

"In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others."

He added, "India is proud of Captain Machchhar."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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