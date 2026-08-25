He wanted...: Maha hill tragedy victims' kin refutes phone claim

A maternal aunt has revealed that Kunal Chandgude, the teenager who tragically died after a cliff fall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was not suicidal but desperately wanted his estranged father to return home amidst ongoing family tensions.

IMAGE: A screengrab from a video of the incident going viral on social media. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Kunal Chandgude's maternal aunt claims he did not intend suicide but wanted to reconcile his parents.

The aunt refutes reports linking the incident to a mobile phone, stating family tensions were the cause.

Three members of the Chandgude family died in the tragic incident in Tisgaon area.

Kunal was deeply troubled by his parents' misunderstandings and wished for his father's return.

The family denies any financial crisis, suggesting the incident was sudden and unexpected.

Kunal Chandgude, who died after falling from a hill cliff in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last week, never intended to commit suicide but only wanted to make his father emotional and convince him to return home, his maternal aunt claimed on Monday.

She rejected reports linking the incident to a mobile phone, claiming that the teenager was troubled by the ongoing tensions and misunderstandings between his parents.

Being young, she said, he may not have fully understood the complexities of the situation.

The tragedy unfolded in the Tisgaon area on August 21 when three members of the Chandgude family died after a domestic dispute ended in a sequence of fatal falls from a hilltop, according to police.

The deceased were identified as Murlidhar Chandgude (48), his wife Sangita, and their 19-year-old son Kunal, residents of the city's Zalta Phata area.

Aunt Reveals Teenager's True Intentions

Kalyani Dabhade, Sangita's sister and Kunal's maternal aunt, said the teenager was deeply upset about the tensions between his parents and wanted his father to return home.

''My brother-in-law (Muralidhar) was a driver, and we accept that. But he doesn't come from a poor background. He had a farm and earned money," she told reporters.

Dabhade also rejected reports that the incident was connected to a mobile phone.

"It was not about a phone. Kunal wanted his father to come back home. If he wanted a phone, he could have bought a second-hand one for Rs 20,000-25,000. It was not such an expensive issue," she said.

Kunal had one phone for his studies, while his mother also had one, she said.

Family Tensions Led To Distress

"I do not think Kunal wanted to commit suicide. He only wanted to make his father emotional and convince him to return home," Dabhade added.

According to her, Kunal was troubled by the continuing tensions and misunderstandings between his parents.

"Kunal and his father spoke five or six days before the incident. He asked his father to come back home. But his father spoke about his own parents and sisters. Kunal was young and probably could not understand all of this. The misunderstandings kept growing, and he was worried," she said.

A Sudden And Unexpected Tragedy

Dabhade said she had tried to reassure him that family disagreements were a part of life, but Kunal remained determined to have his father back.

"He never told me that he was planning anything like this, and I never imagined he would do such a thing. I feel it is a sudden incident because his parents loved him so much and there was no financial crisis either. Kunal's father loved him very much, though he was not staying with him,'' she added.