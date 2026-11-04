'He used to smell of alcohol in Parl': Rahul targets Mann at Punjab rally

Slamming CM Bhagwant Mann, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that Punjab was in need of a man who could fight for its cause, someone who felt the pain of drug addiction in his heart.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Insaaf Rally', in Sangrur, Punjab, November 4, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Chitta, Siddhu Moosewala and allegations that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reeked of alcohol in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an all-out attack against Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday as he kicked off his party's election campaign.

Key Points Gandhi said he asked everyone what the biggest issue facing Punjab today is and the reply was unanimous, narcotics, including 'chitta', synthetic drugs and medical drugs.

The AAP formed the government after people placed their trust in the party and Bhagwant Mann and what promise did it make, he asked.

The Congress leader also said that people deserve a government that works for Punjab, "not like AAP, which is run from Delhi".

Addressing an 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also reiterated his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on the latter's charge that Congress is anti-national.

"Come anywhere, sit with me and debate," he said.

"Many years back, I had said that drugs are spreading in Punjab. The BJP and the Akali Dal at that time said Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about Punjab, downplaying the drug menace. Today, 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) is a major issue in the state," Gandhi said, sounding Congress' poll bugle ahead of the Punjab elections due early next year.

Gandhi said he asked everyone what the biggest issue facing Punjab today is.

"The reply was unanimous, narcotics, including 'chitta', synthetic drugs and medical drugs."

"The AAP formed the government after people placed their trust in the party and Bhagwant Mann. What promise did it make? That it will end the drug menace in Punjab. I want to ask the AAP, from which corner of the state has it wiped out drugs?" Gandhi said.

Gandhi then told the gathering that he would narrate a story about their chief minister.

"In Lok Sabha, he (Mann) used to crack jokes sitting with us. At 11 am, he used to smell of alcohol. I am not saying Bhagwant Mann should not consume alcohol; it is his personal matter. But if you want to fight drugs, the chief minister can't get intoxicated every evening," the LoP in Lok Sabha said.

"Punjab needs a man who can fight for its cause, someone who feels the pain of drug addiction in his heart," he added.

The Congress leader also said that people deserve a government that works for Punjab, "not like AAP, which is run from Delhi".

"We will run the government from the soil of Punjab, with neither the home minister nor a former chief minister of Delhi interfering," Gandhi said.

"Today, the reins (of the government) are held by Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal, while Bhagwant Mann just sits there. Punjab is being run from Delhi," Gandhi alleged, and urged the crowd to vote for Congress for jobs and a drugs-free Punjab.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, its Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Pargat Singh, and senior state leaders Partap Bajwa, Vijay Inder Singla, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were present at the rally.

Gandhi also reiterated his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on the latter's charge that Congress is anti-national.

"Come anywhere, sit with me and debate," he said.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former Congress chief said, "They say have a discussion in Parliament, but you switch off my mic; you don't let me speak in Parliament."

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is willing to convene a special session of Parliament to hold discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, daring the opposition to join the argue.

Gandhi began his speech by asking the gathering, "How's your mood today?"

Referring to slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh walking up to him for a chat before his address, Gandhi said, "I had a plan for my speech; but a few minutes back, Sidhu Moosewala's father came and met me, so I am changing the plan."

He then recalled his meeting with Moosewala years back, when he did not know much about him.

"A few years ago, I had met Sidhu Moosewala when he had come to see me in my office. I did not know him at the time. He came across as an impressive young man. He had a tattoo. I had not listened to his songs then. I was told that he was a good person, a musician, and wanted to join the Congress. He was a dynamic, talented young man and we made him join the party," Gandhi said.

"I felt that he ought to be made to feel comfortable as he was a newcomer to politics. He was probably Punjab's most talented singer, who could also one day make a mark in politics," Gandhi said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popular as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

"Punjab's voice used to come out in his songs, which I listened to later," the Congress leader said.

"His security was removed. And one day he was killed in broad daylight," he said.

Gandhi said when he visited Moosewala's residence later, his father told him that there cannot be a greater pain than seeing the death of one's son.