'He taps my phone': Rahul's big charge against Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has escalated his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a direct debate, asserting he holds crucial evidence against the PM on his phone and believes a public confrontation would significantly impact Modi's political standing.

\IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi responds to a question during an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram. Photograph: Rahul Gandhi on Instagram

Key Points Rahul Gandhi on Friday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a one-on-one debate, asserting it would end Modi's political career.

Gandhi alleged he has proof of his allegations against Modi on his phone, which he claims is being "tapped by the prime minister".

He criticised the BJP's suggestion of a parliamentary debate, stating he is not allowed to speak freely in the House and his microphone is often switched off.

Gandhi proposed that Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat could serve as judges for the debate.

He further claimed that Modi is now hesitant to attack him, indicating he is feeling pressured.

Upping the ante over his debate dare to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that he has proof of allegations against Modi on his phone, which is being "tapped by the prime minister".

Gandhi also claimed that a one-on-one debate with him will end Modi's political career.

Responding to a question during an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram about why he was insisting on a public debate when the BJP has said that the exchange can take place in Parliament, Gandhi said he was not allowed to speak in the House, and his microphone was even switched off.

Why Rahul Gandhi Prefers Public Debate Over Parliament

"You did not let me talk on the farm bills, vote chori, SIR, China, on (Gen) Naravane's book, Epstein. I want a one-on-one debate. I don't want a debate entailing long speeches," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"I want that Narendra Modi makes allegations against me and I do the same to him. He can come; there will be a table, on one side there will be Narendra Modi ji and on the other side, it will be me," Gandhi said.

He added that he had no objection if Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was appointed as the judge for the debate.

"But I guarantee that the prime minister will not remain the PM after a one-on-one debate with me," Gandhi said.

Allegations of Phone Tapping and Political Impact

Responding to another question during the session, Gandhi said the proof of all his allegations is on his phone, "which is tapped by the prime minister".

He alleged that a one-on-one debate would establish who was controlled by foreign powers and who was an "anti-national", adding that his phone contained details about these matters.

Posting a video on X, Gandhi also claimed, "The prime minister's political career will be over if he comes and debates with me; he knows that and I know that."

"He keeps calling me anti-national. I want to show the nation exactly who is anti-national, exactly who is controlled by whom and since when, and he knows the truth of that," Gandhi said.

Modi's Perceived Hesitation and BJP's Response

He further claimed that Modi was no longer attacking him because he was feeling pressured.

"Notice something: there is a little fear in his (Modi's) mind because he is no longer commenting about me; he is no longer attacking me; he is being very, very careful. There is a reason for it, guys," Gandhi said.

In his post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Modi ji, even at your own godi media's Diwali gathering, you used a teleprompter? The people are yours, the stage is yours, the whole environment is yours, yet you still need a script. Looks like the pressure got to you."

"Anyway, no worries. Bring a teleprompter to a debate with me too, and seat a judge of your choice as well. Just show up, that's all. The country wants to know - who is the real traitor?" Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief has repeatedly challenged Modi to an open debate and earlier claimed that it would take him just five minutes to establish that the prime minister was a "traitor".

The BJP leaders have scoffed at Gandhi's challenge, alleging that he has been running away from debates in Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that while Gandhi is asking the prime minister to choose the venue for a debate, there already exists one in Parliament and called on him to show "some seriousness and responsibility" as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.