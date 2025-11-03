He should create 'Ministry of Insults': Priyanka's dig at Modi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for frequently accusing opposition leaders of insulting the country and Bihar, saying he should set up a new ministry, the 'Apamaan Mantralaya' (Ministry of Insults).

IMAGE: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses an election rallies in Bihar's Saharsa. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Addressing election rallies in Saharsa and Lakhisarai districts, Vadra launched one of her fiercest attacks yet on the prime minister, accusing him of diverting public attention from unemployment, corruption and poverty by constantly targeting his opponents.

"Instead of talking about development, the prime minister keeps accusing every opposition leader of insulting the country. He should form a new ministry, 'Apamaan Mantralaya', because that's what his government seems most focused on," she said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Her remarks came days after Modi accused the Congress-RJD combine of "insulting Chhathi Maiyya," opposing the Ram temple in Ayodhya and protecting infiltrators for vote-bank politics.

Vadra said the Centre's Agnipath scheme was neither in the interest of the country nor of the young generation aspiring to serve in the armed forces.

"The Agnipath scheme is neither serving the interests of the youth nor the country. The government must answer why it is playing with the future of lakhs of young men who dream of serving India. Whose interest is this NDA government trying to serve?" she said.

Taking a sharp dig at the prime minister, the Congress general secretary said, "Whenever you ask any question to the PM, he is either touring the globe or starts crying that everyone is insulting him. Instead of cribbing, he should answer the people of Bihar and the youth about the misrule here."

She went on to liken the current situation in the country to colonial times, remarking, "First it was British rule, now it's Modi Raj, where if you ask a question, you are either killed or beaten up, but you don't get any answers."

Vadra accused the prime minister of "speaking on unnecessary issues" while staying silent on corruption, unemployment and the alleged misrule under the NDA government in Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar doesn't run the Bihar government anymore. It's the prime minister and people at the Centre who are running the show," she alleged.

Targeting the NDA government over issues of unemployment and recruitment irregularities, Vadra promised that a Congress-led government would ensure transparency and accountability in public hiring.

"If our party comes to power, we will release an annual exam calendar to ensure timely recruitment. Our government will issue a calendar showing when exams will be held, when results will be announced, and when appointments will take place. Anyone who violates it will face strict action," she said.

Turning to the issue of alleged voter suppression, Priyanka claimed that "65 lakh names" have been removed from Bihar's electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"This is not just about elections; this is about your rights. Losing your vote means losing your citizenship. This is a big conspiracy to weaken you," she added.

She said the land of Bihar, which had once led the freedom movement that gave India its Constitution, was now being subjected to an assault on democratic rights.

"The aware and conscious people of Bihar will not tolerate any attempt to snatch away their right to vote," she said, urging people to "stand united against injustice and vote for change".

The Congress general secretary accused the NDA, which has ruled Bihar for nearly two decades, of failing to create jobs and industries while driving the youth to migrate to faraway states.

"What have they achieved in 20 years? Neither security nor employment," she said.

"Bihar's youth are being forced to leave their homes for work in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. The industries that once provided jobs have been handed over to big corporates close to the BJP," she alleged.

She attacked Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "talking only about the distant past or the distant future, but never the present."

On the government's economic policies, Vadra said demonetisation had "broken the backbone of small businesses", and accused the Modi administration of favouring industrialists while neglecting ordinary citizens.

"Modi ji is giving away Bihar's land to his friends at throwaway prices. Big businessmen like Adani and Ambani get their loans waived off easily, but farmers and small traders get no relief," she said.

Vadra also promised structural reforms in government recruitment if the Mahagathbandhan came to power.

"We will release an annual exam calendar so that recruitment exams are held and appointments made on time. Anyone violating it will face strict action," she said, targeting the NDA government for delayed recruitments and repeated paper leaks.

Cautioning voters against pre-poll promises, Vadra urged them not to be influenced by cash incentives or temporary benefits.

"If they give you Rs 10,000 before the elections, take it, it's your money. But don't give them your vote. Remember your children's future when you vote," she said, to loud applause from the crowd.

Accusing the Nitish Kumar government of having "nothing left for the people," Priyanka said Bihar's women were unsafe, the youth unemployed, and farmers in distress.

"This government is being run from Delhi. The chief minister no longer commands respect," she said.