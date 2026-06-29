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'He sacrificed his career, life for Ram temple': Brother defends Champat Rai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R June 29, 2026 19:16 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Bansal described the allegations against his brother as politically motivated, asserting that Champat Rai had given up "everything" for the RSS, the Ram temple movement and the country.

IMAGE: Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay being presented a memento by the then temple general secretary, Champat Rai (right), during his visit to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, September 5, 2025. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth X/ ANI Photo

The brother of Champat Rai, who resigned as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Monday defended him against allegations of embezzling donations for the Ram temple, saying his brother had sacrificed both his personal life and career for the Ram temple movement and the service of the nation.

Key Points

  • Champat Rai previously worked as a teacher in Rohtak during 1970-71 before becoming a physics lecturer at RSM Degree College in Dhampur in 1972, Bansal said.
  • Rai resigned from his teaching position in 1980-81 to devote himself fully to the RSS.
  • He said that Rai resigned from his teaching position in 1980-81 to devote himself fully to the RSS.

Speaking to PTI, Sunil Bansal, a resident of Nagina in Bijnor district and Champat Rai's brother, emphasised that Rai had dedicated his entire life to the cause of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Ram temple movement, and national service.

Following allegations of large-scale embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, questions have arisen regarding Champat Rai's involvement, prompting his resignation from the trust.

Champat Rai previously worked as a teacher in Rohtak during 1970-71 before becoming a physics lecturer at RSM Degree College in Dhampur in 1972, Bansal told PTI, adding that during the Emergency, police attempted to arrest him while he was teaching, but he later surrendered at the local police station, according to Bansal.

 

Rai resigned from his teaching position in 1980-81 to devote himself fully to the RSS.

He said that Rai resigned from his teaching position in 1980-81 to devote himself fully to the RSS.

Bansal described the allegations against his brother as politically motivated, asserting that Champat Rai had given up "everything" for the RSS, the Ram temple movement, and the service of the country.

Earlier today, the Faizabad Bar Association demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao -- all associated with the management of the temple (but not mentioned as accused in the FIR) -- "must leave" Ayodhya.

The lawyers warned that if the trio did not leave "within three days", the entire city of Ayodhya would be blockaded and no one would be allowed to enter.

The Bar said it would seek registration of an FIR against Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra under BNSS Section 156(3), which empowers a magistrate to order the police to investigate a cognizable offence if the police have not acted on a complaint.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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