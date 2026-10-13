HCA Member's Son Among Four Arrested In Hyderabad T20 Ticket Black Market Racket

Hyderabad Police have busted a significant black market operation, arresting four individuals, including the son of a Hyderabad Cricket Association member, for illegally selling complimentary tickets for the upcoming India vs West Indies T20 International match at exorbitant prices.

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Key Points Four people, including the son of a Hyderabad Cricket Association member, were arrested on Tuesday for selling complimentary T20 match tickets.

The accused allegedly sold tickets for the upcoming fourth T20 International between India and West Indies at exorbitant prices.

Police apprehended two individuals, Avinash Darak and Mohit Somani, with 11 "not for sale" complimentary tickets.

Investigation revealed Akarshit Srivastava, son of HCA member Satish Chandra Srivastava, provided the tickets.

The accused advertised and sold the tickets via social media before being remanded to judicial custody.

Four people, including a member of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, were on Tuesday arrested here for allegedly selling complimentary tickets for the upcoming fourth T20 International cricket match between India and West Indies at exorbitant prices in the black market, police said.

Police Uncover Ticket Racket

Based on a complaint on October 12 from an ASI of Police, Goshamahal Police Station that he received credible information regarding the illegal sale of complimentary tickets at Begum Bazar, police apprehended Avinash Darak and Mohit Somani and found in their possession 11 complimentary cricket match tickets which were marked not for sale.

During enquiry, they allegedly disclosed that they obtained the complimentary tickets through Akarshit Srivastava and advertised them for sale through social media, selling them at exorbitant prices in the black market, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

A case was registered at Goshamahal Police station.

The fourth T20 International between India and West Indies will be held here on October 14.

HCA Connection Revealed

"During investigation, Akarshit disclosed that his father Satish Chandra Srivastava, is a member of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) at Uppal Cricket Stadium here", Goshamahal Police Station Inspector of Police B Sravan Kumar said.

Akarshit obtained the cricket match tickets from his father and sold it to Avinash.

After receiving the tickets, Avinash with the help of his brother-in-law Mohit, posted the availability of tickets on social media for sale.

Thereafter, they and their associates allegedly sold the tickets at exorbitant prices in the black market, the release said.

The four accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police added.