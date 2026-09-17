Kiran Bedi seeks role in Satya Niketan hostel collapse case, HC says...

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi has approached the Delhi High Court to intervene in the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse case, which claimed seven lives, prompting judicial scrutiny into housing safety and regulatory oversight.

IMAGE: Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at the launch of 'Ozone SHIELD' by Ozone Pharmaceuticals at the India International Centre, in New Delhi, September 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Thursday approached the Delhi high court seeking to be made a party in a matter concerning the hostel building collapse in Satya Niketan that left seven people dead, saying she wanted to bring forth "critical public domain disclosures" and the "nexus" in the operation of PG hostels.

Key Points Kiran Bedi seeks to join Delhi high court case on Satya Niketan building collapse.

Seven people died in the collapse of the boys' paying-guest accommodation.

Delhi high court ordered a high-level inquiry, emphasising government responsibility.

The court highlighted concerns about inadequate housing and safety regulations for PG facilities.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, opposed Bedi's application saying she was pre-judging the matter and sought time to file objections.

"What reply will you file? She is a conscientious citizen of the country. She has administrative experience. The matter is in larger public interest," a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia told the law officer.

The bench said that Bedi, who also served as the lieutenant governor of Puducherry, was seeking to intervene in the case only to assist the court and her "long experience" could always be utilised.

ASG Sharma submitted that while he held Bedi in "great esteem", her application seeking intervention demonstrated that she was pre-judging the matter in which the authorities were yet to file status reports.

Asking them not to view it adversarially, the court gave the authorities three days to file their replies to Bedi's plea and listed it for hearing along with the main matter on September 25.

The building at Satya Niketan, which housed a boys' paying-guest accommodation near the Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on September 6 while repair work was underway.

Four students were among the seven people who died in the collapse, while several others were injured.

In her application seeking impleadment, Bedi said she wanted to bring forth "critical public domain disclosures" on a "nexus between local political representatives, administrative apathy, and the rampant operation of illegal PG hostels being owned and run by the administrators, politicians and their family, associates, etc".

The application said it was "highly improbable" that local authorities were unaware of the illegal, unsafe accommodations for students, and therefore, it ought to be seen whether the administration knowingly turned a blind eye.

Bedi said the need of the hour was to constitute a committee under a retired high court judge, comprising public spirited persons and the highest functionaries of the statutory authorities, to submit a detailed report and ensure that such incidents, which have now become a regular feature, are not repeated.

On September 7, the high court ordered a high-level MCD inquiry into the building collapse and made it clear that the government cannot evade responsibility.

It said the incident was not only unfortunate but had evoked deep concern about inadequate housing facilities, including hostels run by Delhi University or the government, the safety and security of students and the not-so-adequate measures employed by the MCD and other authorities to regulate such PG facilities.