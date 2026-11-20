The Calcutta High Court has voiced strong disapproval over TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's alleged remarks against court orders, extending his interim protection while questioning the implications of such statements from a political leader amidst ongoing contempt proceedings.

IMAGE: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives at Bhabanipur police station following a complaint filed over his social media post targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Kolkata, November 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Calcutta High Court on Friday observed that it would be painful if TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee made statements against court orders.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya extended Banerjee's protection from coercive action by the police till January 29 next year in an FIR over alleged intimidatory comments.

Another bench had earlier ordered a show-cause notice to Banerjee for "ex facie criminal contempt" over his statements and social media posts against the court.

State lawyers opposed the extension, arguing Banerjee was repeatedly attacking the high court and judiciary, including a social media post on Thursday.

The court noted that Banerjee is cooperating with the investigation, having given his voice sample which has been matched.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday observed that it would be painful if TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee made statements against orders passed by this court, while extending an interim protection granted earlier to him in a case over alleged intimidatory speech during the West Bengal Assembly poll campaign in April.

Taking note of the state lawyers' submissions regarding alleged statements made by Banerjee about the court's orders, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said, "Unnecessarily, the petitioner is drawing trouble."

"It may not be construed as wilful violation, but it is painful if it is found that the litigant is making statements against orders passed by this court," Justice Bhattacharyya said.

Court Expresses Displeasure Over MP's Remarks

He further observed that the alleged comments by Banerjee might not have been directly against this court, but against certain other courts.

Justice Bhattacharyya asserted that the alleged remarks were "absolutely unnecessary".

He made the observations verbally during the hearing of Banerjee's prayer for an extension of interim protection granted to him in May.

The court also asked what kind of message was being sent by the political leader to his followers.

Justice Bhattacharyya extended Banerjee's protection from coercive action by the police till January 29 next year in an FIR over his alleged intimidatory comments at a public meeting in April during the West Bengal Assembly election campaign.

"Comparative statements are being made regarding orders passed during this period and the previous period," the court verbally observed, noting that everybody who reads newspapers knows it.

The BJP came to power in West Bengal in May, defeating the TMC, which had ruled the state for 15 years since 2011.

Justice Bhattacharyya said that if a petitioner is aggrieved by an order, the person may approach the higher court, and asked whether he or she should instead make such comments.

"What sort of message is being sent to the general people who are his political followers?" the court asked.

Contempt Proceedings Initiated Against Banerjee

On November 17, the bench of Justice Krishna Rao ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice to the TMC MP, holding that he committed "ex facie criminal contempt" through his statements and social media posts against the court.

The court directed that a show-cause notice be issued to the Diamond Harbour MP to explain within 15 days of its issuance why appropriate punishment should not be imposed on him.

Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar, representing the West Bengal government, opposed Banerjee's prayer for an extension of interim protection, and submitted that the MP was repeatedly attacking the high court and the judiciary.

He also said Banerjee made a social media post on Thursday against this court soon after Justice Bhattacharyya refused to grant interim protection to the MP's aide Sumit Roy in connection with a few criminal cases lodged against him.

Justice Bhattacharyya said if the situation so demands, the court may initiate contempt proceedings, but that is not the subject matter in the current petition.

The judge, however, asked Banerjee's counsel why the MP was making such comments, to which the lawyer replied that he was unaware of the social media post.

"You (Banerjee's lawyer) need not be a political person to address this court with regard to the derogatory remarks which were made by the petitioner so far as the court is concerned," Justice Bhattacharyya observed.

The court noted that this point was being agitated by the advocates representing the state.

State Opposes Protection Extension

When Banerjee's lawyer said he had no say over what political statement the MP would make, Justice Bhattacharyya said such alleged comments could have been avoided, asking whether Banerjee's alleged comments against the court or a judge were a political issue.

On a query by the court on the progress of the investigation, the AAG informed it that Banerjee has given his voice sample and it has been matched.

Justice Bhattacharyya said the investigation should be completed by the police and a report be filed before the court.

He said that other considerations would be taken into account at the appropriate time if the situation demands it.

Justice Bhattacharyya further asked whether the alleged statements by Banerjee could be construed as wilful and deliberate violation of the court.

The AAG said it was a deliberate violation and another bench of this court has taken cognisance of Banerjee's alleged statements and ordered issuance of a show-cause notice to him.

Justice Bhattacharyya asked whether the MP's alleged statements could be a ground for refusing interim protection to Banerjee and if there is any change in the situation before this court in connection with his petition before it.

The AAG said protection is given by the court to a person who abides by the law and respects the judiciary.

AAG Billwadal Bhattacharya, also present in the court, claimed that the comments by Banerjee were "scurrilous, targeted" and made by a person who is a lawmaker.

The AAG prayed for permission to file a report before this court on the progress of the investigation.

Interim Protection Extended Despite Objections

Passing the order, Justice Bhattacharyya noted that the state has not demonstrated in its submission that Banerjee is not cooperating with the investigation.

Finding no change in the circumstances of the case, Justice Bhattacharyya extended the interim order of protection granted to him until January 29, 2027.

The court on May 21 granted Banerjee protection from coercive action in an FIR regarding his alleged comments at a public meeting.

The Diamond Harbour MP prayed for quashing the FIR over his alleged comments against the leaders and workers of a rival party at a public meeting on April 27 in the run-up to the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.