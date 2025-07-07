HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » HC upholds revocation of security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi

HC upholds revocation of security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 16:24 IST

x

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed Turkish-based firm Celebi's challenge to the revocation of its security clearance by aviation watchdog BCAS in the "interest of national security".

Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Sachin Datta dismissed the petitions after reserving the verdict on May 23.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

 

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd oversee ground handling and cargo terminal functions at various airports in the country.

The Central authority's counsel had defended the action, pointing out an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security.

Celebi's counsel had contended that the Centre's move was against the principles of natural justice and in violation of the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules.

He said the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security ought to have given the petitioners a hearing after giving notice of "proposed punishment" and subsequently given reasons for their action.

On May 19, the Centre said the decision to revoke clearance was taken in the interest of national security in light of certain inputs that continuing the services of the petitioner companies would be hazardous in the current scenario.

Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports.

BCAS, in its order, said, "... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security."

The security clearance to the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Celebi clearance revoked over unprecedented threat: Govt
Celebi clearance revoked over unprecedented threat: Govt
UP traders to boycott Turkish imports over Pak support
UP traders to boycott Turkish imports over Pak support
Pak, Turkiye strengthen ties as Sharif meets Erdogan
Pak, Turkiye strengthen ties as Sharif meets Erdogan
Act against Pakistan's terror ecosystem: India to Turkiye
Act against Pakistan's terror ecosystem: India to Turkiye
IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes
IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Simple Yoga Exercises To Prevent Eye Strain

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chocolate Jasmine Tea Dessert

webstory image 3

Chetan Anand's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

'Where were your warriors': Ex-commando slams Raj Thackeray amid Marathi row1:45

'Where were your warriors': Ex-commando slams Raj...

Disha Patani's bold look grabbed limelight1:05

Disha Patani's bold look grabbed limelight

Downpour causes severe waterlogging in Kachchh1:02

Downpour causes severe waterlogging in Kachchh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD