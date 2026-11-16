HC to hear plea against 'Suryaa' film on Tuesday; docs seek ban

The Delhi high court is poised to address a significant plea from doctors challenging the upcoming Sunny Deol-starrer "Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak," alleging its portrayal of medical professionals as corrupt could incite violence against healthcare workers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi high court is scheduled to hear a plea on Tuesday regarding the upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak.

Doctors allege the film portrays private hospital doctors as corrupt and encourages violence against healthcare workers.

The petition seeks the removal or blocking of the film's teaser from online platforms until it is examined by authorities.

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph, which depicted an organ harvesting racket.

Petitioners also seek guidelines to include online teasers and trailers within the film-certification framework.

The Delhi high court is likely to hear on Tuesday a plea alleging that the upcoming Hindi film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak portrays doctors in private hospitals as corrupt and encourages violence against healthcare professionals.

Sunny Deol-starrer film is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 20.

Legal Challenge Against 'Suryaa'

Justice Amit Mahajan, on November 2, had issued notice and asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, film producer M M Moviez and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited to file their responses on the petition filed by a group of doctors.

The petitioners' lawyer had urged the court to stay the display of the film teaser. However, the court did not pass any order on it.

The petition, filed by four doctors, including office-bearers of DOCS (Doctors of Corporate Society), said it has been filed due to inaction of authorities in respect of the movie teaser and the threat posed by such unverifiable and defamatory content is not speculative.

Concerns Over Doctor Portrayal

By promoting violence against frontline healthcare workers, who already face attacks from disgruntled family members of patients while supporting the nation's healthcare infrastructure, the teaser creates a real danger to doctors in corporate hospitals, it said.

The plea cited media reports to say that the film is a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Joseph, which was released on November 16, 2018 and was directed by the same director, M Padmakumar.

Joseph tells the story of a retired police officer who uncovers a racket which harvests organs through brain-stem death certification in a private hospital, it said.

The petition has been filed by Dr Nishant Soni, Dr Ashish Tomar, Dr Ravi Bhatia and Dr Shivam Vatsal who practise at different corporate hospitals here.

Demands For Teaser Removal And Film Review

It has sought directions to the authorities to examine the teaser and take appropriate action under the Cinematograph Act and the Information Technology Act.

The plea has also sought the removal or blocking of the teaser from online platforms until it is examined by the competent authorities.

On November 4, another similar petition in the form of a PIL came up for hearing before a division bench which refused to entertain the plea as the issue has already been raised by the doctor fraternity in the writ petition before the single judge.

The division bench had said the petitioners may join the proceedings before the single judge and also granted them liberty to pursue their representation before the authorities.

Allegations Against Film Content

In the petition before the single judge, the doctors have contended that the teaser, released on October 19 on the YouTube channel of Zee Music Company, presents its storyline as being "inspired by unbelievable true events" and the "shocking truth" about the medical system, despite allegedly being based on a fictional narrative.

The petitioners have alleged that the teaser depicts a private hospital obtaining consent for the donation of a young woman's organs following brain-stem death certification and accuses doctors of overcharging patients, prescribing unnecessary tests and taking commissions.

They also referred to comments posted by viewers under the teaser, which allegedly contain threats and calls for violence against members of the medical profession.

They have sought a direction to the authorities to examine the film and its promotional material, make necessary modifications or excisions and require a disclaimer stating that the film is fictional and not based on true events.

The petitioners also sought guidelines to bring online teasers and trailers within the film-certification framework.