Rediff.com  » News » HC to hear 2004 review plea against Teni's acquittal in murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 20, 2022 12:21 IST
The Allahabad high court will on Wednesday hear an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government as well as the revision plea moved by the complainant against the acquittal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra alias Teni in the Prabhat Gupta murder case.

IMAGE: Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agarwal had on November 9 completed the hearing and reserved the verdict.

 

The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Gupta in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000.

Union minister Mishra was charge sheeted along with other accused but during the trial the sessions court did not find adequate evidence against him and acquitted him in 2004.

Aggrieved by the trial court order, the state government moved an appeal in 2004 challenging it.

Complainant Rajeev Gupta also challenged the trial court's order by filing a revision petition.

