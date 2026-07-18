HC stays bail of Shiv Sena corporator in doctors assault case

The Bombay high court has intervened decisively, staying the 'perverse' bail granted to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who is accused of assaulting doctors in Thane, and has ordered his surrender by Sunday evening, highlighting the gravity of attacks on medical professionals.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his aides were directed to surrender to the police by Sunday evening. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points The Bombay high court, taking suo motu cognisance, stayed the bail granted to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors.

Mhatre and his aides were directed to surrender to the police by Sunday evening, with potential property attachment if they fail to comply.

The high court deemed the lower court's bail order 'perverse' and criticised it for taking the issue 'very lightly' and not considering Mhatre's criminal antecedents, which include 18 past assault cases.

The bench also cancelled the bail granted to four other assailants involved in the attack.

The court appealed to doctors across Maharashtra to reconsider their planned strike on July 22, which was called in protest of Mhatre's initial bail.

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Bombay high court on Saturday stayed the bail granted by a lower court to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district, and asked him to surrender before the police by Sunday evening.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, in a special sitting on Saturday, took suo motu cognisance of the news reports considering the "gravity and seriousness" of the issue. A court in Thane district on July 14 granted bail to Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

High Court's Strong Stance on Bail Order

The politician and his aides were arrested for allegedly assaulting two doctors and nurses at a civic-run hospital in Dombivli on the night of July 6 after a family was advised to shift a newborn to another facility. The HC stayed the order passed by the court in Kalyan granting bail to Mhatre, calling it "perverse".

The bench also said the magistrate court took the issue very lightly and did not even consider Mhatre's criminal antecedents.

The HC directed Mhatre to surrender before the police by Sunday evening, failing which procedure for attaching his immovable properties can be initiated.

Concerns Over Criminal Antecedents and Public Impact

The bench also took note of the fact that in the past, 18 cases of assault were registered against Mhatre although he has been acquitted in 17 of them.

"In a case where the accused (Mhatre) along with four others attacked three doctors in a corporation hospital showing his fury against them and severely beating them, we think that the magistrate (Kalyan court) has taken the issue very lightly and has has not even considered Mhatre's criminal antecedents," the HC said.

Considering the overall impact of Mhatre's conduct and the effect it has had on medical professionals, the court said prima facie the magistrate ought not to have passed such an order.

It also expressed its surprise with the fact that the magistrate did not even direct Mhatre to mark his presence before the concerned police station or direct him to cooperate with the police probe.

Appeal to Doctors and Next Steps

"We are of the view that the order deserves to be stayed and kept in abeyance till further hearing," the HC said. The bench also cancelled the bail granted to four other assailants who were booked along with Mhatre.

While cancelling the bails granted to Mhatre and his associates, the judges appealed to the doctors not to resort to strike. Doctors across Maharashtra had announced that they would abstain from work on July 22 after Mhatre was granted bail, along with his associates.

"We would appeal to all doctors in government and civic hospitals to reconsider their decision of commencing their strike in the larger interest of the society and also considering their service to mankind," the court said. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 21.