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HC slams EC for allotting ISF's 'envelope' symbol to Trinamool faction

Source: PTI September 24, 2026 17:17 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Calcutta high court has strongly criticised the Election Commission for its decision to reassign the 'envelope' poll symbol, sparking a significant controversy ahead of the Nandigram by-election.

Election Commission 

IMAGE: The Election Commission of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Calcutta high court heavily criticised the Election Commission for reassigning the 'envelope' symbol.
  • The symbol was given to the newly formed Democratic Trinamool Congress for the Nandigram by-election, despite the ISF also fielding a candidate.
  • Justice Krishna Rao questioned the EC's fairness, highlighting the availability of 183 free election symbols.
  • The court verbally suggested that the 'envelope' symbol should have been kept reserved.
  • The hearing was adjourned until Friday, with the court asking why the EC was creating disputes through its allotment process.

The Calcutta high court on Thursday came down heavily on the Election Commission over reassignment of the 'envelope' symbol to the newly formed Democratic Trinamool Congress from the ISF, observing that the poll panel "should act fairly".

Noting that there are 183 free election symbols at the disposal of the EC, the court asked what was the reason for the Commission to give away the 'envelope' symbol to a party contesting the by-election in West Bengal's Nandigram, where the ISF has also fielded its candidate.

 

High Court Questions EC's Symbol Allotment

The court verbally observed that the symbol should have been kept reserved.

"The authority should act fairly," Justice Krishna Rao observed.

The high court adjourned hearing in the matter until Friday on a prayer by the EC's counsel for taking instruction on why a notification was not issued for allotment of symbols for the bypolls.

EC's Conduct Under Judicial Scrutiny

Justice Rao asked why the EC was creating a dispute by allotting the 'envelope' symbol to the new party.

"Your authority is pinching the persons and creating legal proceedings; is this the way of the authority to work?" Justice Rao told the EC's lawyer during the hearing of the ISF petition, challenging the reassignment of the 'envelope' symbol.

"Every time for one reason or another you are compelling the persons to come to court," he observed.

The EC's counsel stated that the choice is upon the petitioners who contest the elections to choose a symbol, a claim which the petitioner's lawyer contested, saying it is the commission that finally allots the symbol.

Bypoll to the Nandigram assembly seat, vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is scheduled for October 6.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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