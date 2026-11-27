The Allahabad high court has set aside the election of BJP MLA Om Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Nehtaur constituency due to significant anomalies in his nomination papers, highlighting the stringent requirements for electoral disclosures.

IMAGE: BJP legislator from Nehtaur Om Kumar (middle). Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Key Points The Allahabad high court on Thursday set aside the election of BJP MLA Om Kumar from Nehtaur (Reserved - Scheduled Caste) constituency.

The court found that Om Kumar's affidavit in Form 26 suffered from a substantial defect, leading to improper acceptance of his nomination paper.

The operation of the order has been stayed for 15 days, allowing Om Kumar to represent his constituency and participate in Vidhan Sabha debates, but not to vote or receive monetary benefits.

The court rejected allegations of irregularities in vote counting and Munshi Ram's prayer to be declared elected.

RLD's Munshi Ram had alleged that Kumar concealed financial and criminal information in his mandatory Form 26 affidavit, including blank columns for income and missing PAN details.

The Allahabad high court on Thursday set aside the election of BJP MLA Om Kumar over anomalies in his nomination paper.

Kumar was elected to the assembly from Nehtaur (Reserved - Scheduled Caste) constituency in Bijnor after he defeated RLD's Munshi Ram by 258 votes. The elections were held on February 14, 2022 and the results were declared on March 10, 2022.

Justice Salil Kumar Rai, partly allowing the election petition filed by Munshi Ram, however, stayed the operation of order for 15 days to some extent.

Court's Interim Order on MLA's Status

"It is directed that for a period of fifteen days counted from today, the respondent Om Kumar shall be entitled to represent the electorate of his constituency and to participate in the debates of the Vidhan Sabha if any held during the period of fifteen days," the court said.

"However, he shall not be entitled to cast his vote on the floor of Vidhan Sabha or in any committee of the Vidhan Sabha. He shall also not be entitled to any monetary benefits as a member of the Vidhan Sabha."

Reasons for Setting Aside Election

The court also observed, "It is held that the affidavit in Form 26 filed by Om Kumar suffered from a defect of substantial character, requiring rejection of his nomination paper under Section 36(2) read with Section 36(4) of Representation of People Act." It went on to add, "His (Om Kumar) nomination paper was therefore improperly accepted by the returning officer and the improper acceptance of the nomination materially affected the result of his election."

Rejection of Other Allegations

However, the court did not accept allegations regarding irregularities in counting of votes and said, "It is held that the petitioner has failed to prove any illegality or irregularity in the counting of VVPAT slips relating to polling booth Nos. 44, 54, 180 and 234, or that any such irregularity materially affected the election result in so far as it concerns respondent no. 1, the returned candidate."

It also said, "There is no cogent or reliable evidence to establish that the votes obtained by Om Kumar would have been cast in favour of the petitioner if Kumar had not contested the election. The votes secured by Kumar cannot be treated as thrown away merely because his nomination was improperly accepted."

The court also rejected Munshi Ram's prayer of declaring him elected.

"The petitioner has also failed to establish either of the grounds specified in Section 101 of the Act, 1951. He is therefore not entitled to be declared elected merely because the election of Kumar is being declared void. The prayer for declaring the petitioner elected is accordingly rejected," it said.

Allegations Against Om Kumar

Munshi Ram had contended that Kumar concealed financial and criminal information in his mandatory Form 26 affidavit.

Kumar showed total income only for 2021-22 while leaving columns for the preceding four financial years (2017-18 to 2020-21) blank, he alleged.

He also claimed that Kumar marked a cross ("X") instead of writing "Nil" or "Not Applicable" regarding the PAN details, last Income Tax return filing year, and five-year income of his spouse and dependents. Munshi Ram further claimed that Kumar left paragraphs 5(i), 5(ii), 6(i), 6(ii), and 6-A of Part A blank which require mandatory disclosures regarding pending criminal cases and past convictions.