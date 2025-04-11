HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HC sends lawyer to 6-month jail for unbuttoned shirt

April 11, 2025 10:46 IST

The Allahabad high court has sentenced local lawyer Ashok Pande to six-month imprisonment in a 2021 contempt case for appearing in court without a lawyer's robe and with his shirt unbuttoned.

A division bench comprising Justices Vivek Chaudhary and B R Singh said on Thursday that 'exemplary punishment is warranted' given the seriousness of the charges, Pande's past conduct, and his refusal to participate in the proceedings.

The bench also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, with an additional one-month jail term in case of non-payment of fine.

 

Pande has been given four weeks to surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lucknow.

The bench also issued a show cause notice to Pande, questioning why he should not be barred from legal practice in the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench. He has until May one to respond.

The suo motu contempt proceedings began after Pande appeared in court on August 18, 2021, in improper attire and allegedly misbehaved with the judges, calling them "goondas" when his appearance was challenged and he was asked to leave.

Despite multiple opportunities, Pande never responded to the contempt charges.

The court also noted his history of prior contempt proceedings, including a two-year ban from the high court premises in 2017.

