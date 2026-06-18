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HC reserves verdict on Telegram's plea against access curbs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt June 18, 2026 17:58 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Delhi high court has reserved its verdict on Telegram's challenge against the Centre's temporary restriction of the messaging app, a move implemented ahead of the crucial NEET-UG re-examination.

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Key Points

  • Delhi high court reserves verdict on Telegram's plea against access restriction.
  • The Centre temporarily restricted Telegram access for the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.
  • Arguments were heard from Telegram's counsel and government representatives.
  • The court has requested written submissions from both parties by 7 pm.

The Delhi high court on June 18 reserved its verdict on a plea by Telegram against the Centre's move to temporarily restrict access to the massaging app ahead of June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Tejas Karia reserved the order after hearing arguments from senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for the app, and Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who represented the Centre.

 

The judge asked both the parties to submit written submissions by 7 pm.

The bench was hearing a plea of the messaging app against the Centre's decision.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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