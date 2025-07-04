HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HC rejects plea to rename Shahi Idgah mosque as 'disputed structure'

HC rejects plea to rename Shahi Idgah mosque as 'disputed structure'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: July 04, 2025 16:29 IST

The Allahabad high court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a direction that the word "disputed structure" be used in place of "Shahi Idgah mosque" of Mathura.

IMAGE: A view of Sri Krishna Janamsthan and Shahi Idgha Mosque, in Mathura, in Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The application was moved with a prayer to direct the stenographer concerned to use the word "disputed structure" in place of "Shahi Idgah mosque" in the entire further proceedings of this original suit along with other connected matters.

The application was supported by an affidavit of advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh. On the other hand, a written objection was filed on behalf of defendants.

 

The order was passed by Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra hearing a bunch of original suits relating to Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land after removal of the structure of Shahi Idgah masjid as well as for restoration of the temple and for permanent injunction.

Earlier, at one stage on August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected applications of the Muslim side challenging maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers and held that all suits of Hindu worshippers are maintainable.

In the August 1 order, the court had also held that these suits are not barred by Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act,1991, which prohibit conversion of any religious structure as existed on August, 15, 1947.

At another stage, on October 23, 2024, the high court had rejected an application moved by the Shahi Idgah mosque committee to recall the high court's January 11, 2024 order consolidating all suits filed in connection with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute at Mathura.

The controversy is related to the Aurangazeb-era mosque which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
