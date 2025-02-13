HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » HC orders revival of 2007 Nandigram murder cases

HC orders revival of 2007 Nandigram murder cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2025 20:08 IST

x

The Calcutta high court has held that accused persons in ten criminal cases pertaining to murders in Nandigram and Khejuri during an anti-land acquisition movement in 2007 must stand trial, directing that the cases be revived and they should be prosecuted.

IMAGE: A view of the Calcutta high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

Declaring the West Bengal government's decision to withdraw prosecution in the cases involving murder of at least ten persons as bad in law, a division bench presided by Justice Debangsu Basak directed that appropriate measures be taken by the prosecution to revive the cases.

The cases had been withdrawn under Section 321 (withdrawal of prosecution against any person by the prosecution with the consent of the court concerned) of the Criminal Procedure Code in 2020.

 

Holding that murders did take place, the bench, also comprising Justice Mohammed Shabbar Rashidi, said in its judgement delivered on Monday that the accused in the ten criminal cases must stand trial.

"Allowing the prosecution to withdraw under Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code will not be in public interest. In fact, it would cause public harm and injury," the bench observed.

Observing that the state's decision to apply Section 321 of CrPC cannot be said to be legal or valid, the bench said, "It has the potential of being misinterpreted as condoning political violence when the constitutional provisions obligates any state to disincentivise violence in any manner or form."

Holding that eradication of violence of any form in a society is an ideal which a state should strive for, the court said that in a democracy, violence in any manner or form, either pre or post-poll, should be eschewed.

"A state must exhibit zero tolerance towards any form of violence," the bench said.

Noting that more than ten persons had been murdered in different incidents in Nandigram and adjoining Khejuri in Purba Medinipur district in 2007, the bench said that criminal cases with regard to such incidents must not be allowed to be withdrawn under section 321 of CrPC "on the ground of return of peace and tranquillity.

Setting aside the West Bengal government's decision to withdraw prosecution in the cases, the bench said "It is expected that the public prosecutor in charge of criminal matters in the courts where the orders of acceptance of the application under Section 321 of CrPC were passed, will take appropriate measures within a fortnight from the date of this judgment and order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bengal Guv to visit violence-hit areas in Nandigram
Bengal Guv to visit violence-hit areas in Nandigram
600 Dalits, Muslims killed in Nandigram: Release
CPI-M blames TC for Nandigram violence
Nandigram awaits Didi's clash with friend-turned-foe
Nandigram awaits Didi's clash with friend-turned-foe
Police were provoked to fire in Nandigram: WB govt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Will Help Your Workout

webstory image 2

Aandhi, The Film Indira Gandhi Banned

webstory image 3

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

VIDEOS

Dia Mirza's breathtaking glam look0:52

Dia Mirza's breathtaking glam look

Tamannaah Bhatia looks perfectly divine in traditional purple saree0:40

Tamannaah Bhatia looks perfectly divine in traditional...

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal feels 'fortunate' to visit Maha Kumbh1:34

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal feels 'fortunate' to visit...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD