News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » HC orders Ola Cabs pay Rs 5 lakh for sexual harassment by driver

HC orders Ola Cabs pay Rs 5 lakh for sexual harassment by driver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 30, 2024 19:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Karnataka high court on Monday directed ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola Cabs, to compensate a woman with Rs 5 lakh after she allegedly faced sexual harassment by one of their drivers during a trip in 2019.

IMAGE: A view of the Karnataka high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice MGS Kamal, presiding over a single-judge bench, also instructed Ola's Internal Complaints Committee to initiate a proper inquiry in line with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

 

The inquiry is to be concluded within 90 days, and a report must be submitted to the district officer.

Additionally, ANI Technologies has been ordered to pay Rs 50,000 to cover the petitioner's litigation expenses.

The court emphasised that all parties must comply with Section 16 of the POSH Act, ensuring confidentiality of the identities involved.

The court had reserved its order on August 20.

The petitioner, who was subjected to the harassment, had initially approached Ola with her complaint, but the company's ICC, following advice from external legal counsel, declined to investigate, claiming it lacked jurisdiction.

The woman then sought relief from the high court, requesting a directive for Ola to examine her complaint and for the ministry of women and child development to ensure the company adheres to POSH guidelines.

She also urged the state to implement protective regulations for women and children using taxi services.

The court has further directed the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority to expedite its proceedings regarding the notice issued to ANI Technologies, with a deadline of 90 days for completion.

The state government has been ordered to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for failing to respond adequately to the petition.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that Ola functions as a transport company, not merely a platform, and should bear responsibility for its drivers' actions.

The counsel for Ola, however, contended that the drivers are independent contractors, and not employees, and the company should not be held liable under the labour laws.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Workplaces Unsafe For Women? 400+ Cases
Workplaces Unsafe For Women? 400+ Cases
Ghaziabad woman ends life over workplace harassment
Ghaziabad woman ends life over workplace harassment
UP Girl thrown before train for resisting harassment
UP Girl thrown before train for resisting harassment
Maha govt declares desi cows 'Rajyamata Gomata'
Maha govt declares desi cows 'Rajyamata Gomata'
Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row
Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row
Now, ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked case
Now, ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked case
Ravindra Jadeja: The Complete Package
Ravindra Jadeja: The Complete Package

More like this

Uber driver harasses Delhi woman, throws her out of cab

Uber driver harasses Delhi woman, throws her out of cab

Karnataka to Uber, Ola: Get licence or go off roads

Karnataka to Uber, Ola: Get licence or go off roads

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances