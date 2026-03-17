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Bombay HC Asks for Response in Mahatma Gandhi Derogatory Remarks Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 22:50 IST

The Bombay High Court is investigating alleged derogatory remarks made against Mahatma Gandhi, demanding responses from state officials and involved parties in a case that questions the journalist's statements about Gandhi's role as 'Father of the Nation'.

Photograph: Photodivision

Photograph: Photodivision

Key Points

  • Bombay High Court seeks response from Maharashtra Home Department and Nagpur Police regarding alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.
  • The petition alleges journalist Pushpendra Kulshrestha made objectionable statements questioning Gandhi's title as 'Father of the Nation'.
  • The court has issued notices to the state home department, police commissioner, Kulshrestha, and event organiser Nishant Gandhi, requiring replies by March 30.
  • Petitioner Ashwin Bais, a Congress functionary, is required to provide audio evidence of the speech in question to both the police and the court.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the Maharashtra Home Department and city police over a petition demanding action against a journalist and another person over alleged derogatory statements about Mahatma Gandhi.

At a programme organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj Sammelan, senior journalist Pushpendra Kulshrestha made highly objectionable statements and stated that Gandhi can not be termed the Father of the Nation, alleged petitioner Ashwin Bais, a local Congress functionary.

 

The petition, filed through Advocate Akash Moon, sought a direction from the high court to Sitabardi police in the city to act on his complaint against Kulshrestha and Nishant Gandhi, organiser of the February 15 programme,

Justices Anil Pansare and Nivedita Mehta of the Nagpur bench of the high court issued notices to the state home department, Nagpur Police Commissioner, Kulshrestha and Nishant Gandhi, seeking replies by March 30.

The petitioner shall furnish the audio clip of the speech in question to the police and also submit it to the court, the division bench said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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