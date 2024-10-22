HC keeps in abeyance suspension of 57 RG Kar medics

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday directed that a resolution by the special college council members of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital to suspend 57 medics/students will not be effected, until and unless a decision is arrived at by the West Bengal government in this regard.

IMAGE: People shout slogans during the 'Chitkar Samabesh' march called by junior doctors sitting on a hunger strike demanding justice for the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The petitioner medics, who had been suspended on October 5 over an allegation that they were part of a threat culture at the state-run medical college, claimed that they had been arbitrarily suspended from the institution.

An on-duty postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering large-scale outrage.

Junior doctors in West Bengal have been demanding justice for the rape-murder victim, workplace security and an end to the alleged threat culture in medical colleges in the state, claiming that medics were subjected to intimidation by some influential persons, including students.

Hearing the challenge to the suspension of the 57 medics/students, Justice Kausik Chanda observed that there is no scope to implement any of the resolutions as adopted by the Special College Council members of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on October 5 at this juncture.

He directed that the resolution will not be given any effect, until and unless a decision is arrived at by the state government in this regard in accordance with the law.

It was claimed by the petitioners that the special college council members lacked the authority to suspend or expel the petitioners.

It was stated by the respondent medical college authorities that the order of suspension of the 57 medics/students from R G Kar Medical College is a mere recommendation and that the council has forwarded the same to the state government for taking further action.

At a meeting with agitating junior doctors on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the Health portfolio, had expressed anguish at the special college council suspending the medics without following due process.