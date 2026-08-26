HC judgment on hijab attack on Islam: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has urged supporters to back the party for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, while simultaneously launching strong criticisms against the BJP government regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Vande Mataram controversy.

IMAGE: AIMIM Party President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi called for public support to strengthen the party and ensure the success of its candidates in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Owaisi questioned why Muslims should not have their own leadership when other communities do, highlighting AIMIM's five seats in the last Bihar Assembly elections.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Vande Mataram row, citing decisions by historical figures like Tagore, Bose, and Gandhi regarding its rendition.

Owaisi attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), arguing that uniformity is not equality and alleging an imposition of Hindu laws on Muslims.

He also expressed disagreement with the Allahabad high court's dismissal of a petition seeking permission for a student to wear a hijab, calling the judgment an 'attack on Islam'.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has called upon people to support and strengthen the party and pray for the success of its candidates in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi here on Tuesday night, the Hyderabad MP asked why Muslims of the country shouldn't have their own leadership when every other community does.

Owaisi said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen won five seats in the last Bihar Assembly elections and hoped for the party to put up an impressive show in UP also.

"My friends and elders, support and strengthen the AIMIM and pray for the AIMIM candidates' success in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. We won five seats in Bihar. In Uttar Pradesh also, Allah will grant success to the members of AIMIM...those who want to level accusations, let them level," he said.

On Muslim Representation and Vande Mataram

He asked when every community can have its own leadership why shouldn't the Muslims of the country.

"India will grow stronger, India's democracy and Constitution would be strengthened. There are only 24 MPs in the country where a community has a population of 18 crore. There are only 24 MPs in the Parliament and there is no one to speak up for them. They cannot speak on the issue of Vande Mataram," he said adding when there was a debate on the national song in the Parliament it was he who spoke on it.

On the Vande Mataram row, Owaisi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi had decided that just two stanzas of it would be sung.

"Is Narendra Modi more intellectual, patriotic than Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Bose, Rabindranath Tagore. The country belongs to everyone. BJP and Modi by making a law on this are insulting Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi," he charged.

Criticism of UCC and RSS

He further attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said he should first talk on providing employment, as 11 crore people in the country do not have jobs and that the PM and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should remember that people are coming on to the streets.

He further said UCC legislations were passed in Uttarakhand, Assam and Gujarat.

Uniformity was not equality, he said and alleged that the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Hindu Divorce Act were being imposed on Muslims.

"You will fail in your efforts."

Owaisi further claimed RSS complained over Constitution four days after it was written in 1949, and that the Sangh asked for Manusmriti instead of law.

"On November 26, 1949, Constitution was adopted. Four days after, on November 30, a RSS mouthpiece published a complaint against the Constitution stating it was not Constitution and that it should have been Manusmriti. I want to ask the RSS people is it not true," he asked.

On Hijab Row

On the Allahabad high court's dismissal of a petition seeking permission for a student to wear a hijab or headscarf with the school uniform, Owaisi said he was against the HC's judgment and does not agree with it.

"The judgement is wrong and it is an attack on Islam."