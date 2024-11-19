News
HC halts Music Academy's MS Subbulakshmi award for TM Krishna

HC halts Music Academy's MS Subbulakshmi award for TM Krishna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 19, 2024 20:36 IST
The Madras high court on Tuesday restrained the Music Academy from conferring an award named after legendary vocalist MS Subbulakshmi on well-known Carnatic music singer TM Krishna, following a plea by her grandson.

IMAGE: Carnatic music singer TM Krishna.Photograph: Courtesy TM Krishna on X

Justice G Jayachandran passed the order on a suit filed by V Srinivasan, challenging the conferment of the Sankita Kalanidhi M S Subbulakshmi award on Krishna.

 

In his suit, Srinivasan alleged that since Krishna had been making "vile, vituperative and scandalous attacks" against his grandmother on social media and maligning the late singer's reputation, he should not be given such an award.

However, the judge made it clear there was no bar on the Music Academy awarding Krishna. The award must not be named after Subbulakshmi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
