HC grants bail to Dabholkar murder convict Andure, sets aside life sentence

The Bombay high court has granted bail to Sachin Andure, a key convict in the high-profile 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, suspending his life sentence and allowing his release.

IMAGE: Rationalist Narendar Dabholkar. Photograph: Courtesy Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti/Facebook

Key Points The Bombay high court granted bail to Sachin Andure, a convict in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

The high court also suspended Andure's life sentence, allowing his release as he has secured bail in the Govind Pansare case too.

Andure and Sharad Kalaskar were convicted by a sessions court in 2024 but acquitted of charges under the UAPA and Arms Act.

Dabholkar's daughter, Mukta Dabholkar, has appealed against the acquittals and the exclusion of UAPA charges, alleging a larger conspiracy.

Narendra Dabholkar's murder was the first in a series of similar killings of rationalists and activists in India.

The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted bail to Sachin Andure, convicted in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale also suspended the life sentence handed to Andure by a sessions court in 2024.

A copy of the detailed order was not yet available.

Andure, who is also facing trial in connection with the killing of activist Govind Pansare, can walk out of jail now as he has secured bail in both the cases.

Background Of The Dabholkar Murder Case

Dabholkar, 67, the founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, an anti-superstition organisation, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants while on a morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Initially, the case was probed by the local police, but following a petition filed in the HC by his daughter Mukta Dabholkar, the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014.

The prosecution had claimed that Andure was one of the shooters.

Court Proceedings And Appeals

On May 10, 2024, a sessions court convicted Andure and Sharad Kalaskar for Dabholkar's murder, sentencing them to life in prison.

However, they were acquitted of charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

The court had also acquitted Virendra Singh Tawde, Sanjiv Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, citing insufficient evidence.

Andure had filed an appeal in the HC challenging the conviction and, in an interim application, sought bail and suspension of his life sentence.

The HC allowed this application on Tuesday.

Dabholkar's daughter Mukta had also filed an appeal before the HC challenging the acquittals in the case and the exclusion of UAPA charges against Andure and Kalaskar.

She alleged in her plea that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy by right-wing extremists.

Chain Of Rationalist Killings

Dabholkar's murder was the first in a chain of similar killings of three other rationalists and activists -- Govind Pansare in Kolhapur in February 2015, Kannada-language scholar MM Kalburgi in Dharwad in August 2015, and journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru in September 2017.