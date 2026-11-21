The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexual relations on a false promise of marriage, citing the consensual nature of the relationship and a potential ulterior motive involving a Rs 20 lakh demand in a child custody dispute.

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Key Points The Madhya Pradesh High Court granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexual relations under a false promise of marriage.

The court noted the consensual nature of the relationship, as both parties were aware of their respective marital statuses when the relationship began in 2018.

The woman was married in 2011 and obtained a divorce in 2024, while the accused married another woman in December 2019, yet their relationship continued.

The court observed an apparent motive to extract Rs 20 lakh from the man amidst a child custody battle over their daughter, born on October 2, 2021.

Allegations of breach of promise to marry did not appear sustainable, and the complaint seemed lodged with an ulterior motive.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of establishing physical relations with a woman on a false promise of marriage, noting the consensual nature of their relationship and an apparent motive to extract Rs 20 lakh in a child custody battle.

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail

A single bench of Justice Pradeep Mittal allowed the anticipatory bail plea of a railway employee on November 17 in a case registered at the Ashoka Garden police station in Bhopal under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The prosecution stated that the accused had allegedly established physical relations with the complainant on the pretext of marriage and later refused to tie the knot. The woman had also accused him of threatening and physically assaulting her.

Background Of The Relationship

The applicant's counsel Rajesh Nema submitted that the 37-year-old woman was married in 2011 and obtained a divorce in 2024, while the accused had married another woman in December 2019.

The duo began a relationship in 2018 and had a daughter on October 2, 2021, whose birth certificate records him as the father, he said.

The defence stated that differences later arose between the duo over the child's upbringing and custody, prompting the man to move a family court in Bhopal seeking custody under the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956.

Court's Observations On Consent

Perusing the records, the court noted that the FIR referred to a relationship beginning in November 2018 and the woman's statements before a One Stop Centre in Bhopal in June this year also detailed the background of their relationship and the child's birth.

"These documents are relevant circumstances which cannot be altogether ignored while considering the prayer for anticipatory bail," it said.

It further noted that the proceedings before the family court and the counselling records indicated that the dispute between the parties also concerned the custody and upbringing of their daughter.

"Whether the allegations regarding a false promise of marriage, coercion or threats are ultimately established is a matter to be examined during investigation and trial. At this stage, no conclusive opinion on these aspects is warranted," the court said.

It observed that circumstances surrounding a relationship between adults must be examined to determine whether it was voluntary or whether consent had been obtained through a false promise of marriage made without any intention of fulfilling it.

The court further pointed out that the woman was already married when the relationship began and continued it even after the accused married another woman.

Both parties were aware of their respective marital status, and circumstances indicated that the relationship was consensual and continued with mutual understanding, it said.

Motive Behind The Complaint

The judge held that allegations of breach of a promise to marry did not appear sustainable and observed that the complaint appeared to have been lodged with the ulterior motive of extracting Rs 20 lakh in the name of the daughter.

The court clarified that its observations were confined to the consideration of the anticipatory bail application and would not influence the investigation or trial.